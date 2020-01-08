Nuggets vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 8 predictions from advanced computer

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center. Dallas is 23-13 overall and 11-8 at home, while Denver is 25-11 overall and 10-7 on the road. Wednesday is the second of four meetings between the teams this season. The Mavericks went into Denver on Oct. 29 and handed the Nuggets their first loss of the season,109-106. Dallas is favored by three points in the latest Mavericks vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Mavericks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Mavericks vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over.

Dallas beat Chicago 118-110 on Monday. Luka Doncic shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a triple-double on 38 points, 11 boards, and 10 assists. It was his his ninth triple-double when scoring 30 or more points It was the second straight game he had a triple-double with 30 or more points, and the nine he has this season is more than the rest of the league combined. Doncic has 11 triple-doubles overall this season.

Kristaps Porzingis will miss his fifth straight game with right knee soreness.

Meanwhile, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta on Monday, winning 123-115. Nikola Jokic had a dynamite game for Denver; he had a career-high 47 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.