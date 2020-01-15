Pacers vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. Minnesota is 15-24 overall and 6-12 at home, while Indiana is 25-15 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Pacers have won three of their past four games. The Timberwolves, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games. Indiana is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 218.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Timberwolves fell to Oklahoma City on Monday, 117-104. The top scorers for Minnesota were Naz Reid (20 points) and Robert Covington (18 points). Andrew Wiggins was held to just 10 points. Minnesota's defense is allowing an average of 114.8 points per game this season, the sixth-worst mark in the NBA. The Timberwolves are missing the presence of their big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who has not played since Dec. 13 because of a knee injury. Towns, who'll be a game-time decision for tonight's contest, was averaging 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game before his injury.

Meanwhile, Indiana beat Philadelphia 101-95 on Monday. Malcolm Brogdon led the way for the Pacers, finishing with 21 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards. It was his first full game since Dec. 22 because of back and hamstring issues and a recent illness.

Minnesota ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.74 on average. But the Pacers come into Wednesday's contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.6.

