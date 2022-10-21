Detroit Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy has been placed on leave while the organization conducts an investigation into his alleged misconduct toward a former female employee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Murphy has been away from the team for a week, but further details regarding the situation are unclear.

Murphy was just promoted to his position as assistant GM this offseason after spending a year as the president and GM of the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. Prior to joining the Pistons organization, Murphy was a long-time coach at both the high school and collegiate level.

Most notably, he spent a decade as the head coach of Eastern Michigan University's men's basketball program. He was named MAC Coach of the Year in 2012, and during his time in charge the team was 166-155 and made three postseason appearances.

The Pistons' investigation into Murphy's behavior comes in the wake of the Boston Celtics' decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season after they determined he violated team policies. Per reports, Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member and was found to have used crude language towards her.

