The Toronto Raptors will take on the Orlando Magic at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Visa Athletic Center in Orlando. The Raptors have clinched a postseason berth and currently occupy the second playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Toronto has won both of its games in the NBA bubble. Orlando is in the No. 8 playoff slot in the East and is 2-1 since play resumed.

The Raptors are 5-0 against the spread in their last five meetings with Orlando. The Magic are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games. Toronto is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Magic vs. Raptors odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 223.

Magic vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -7.5

Magic vs. Raptors over-under: 223 points

Magic vs. Raptors money line: Orlando +265, Toronto -325

Why the Magic can cover

The Magic fell to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, 120-109. Evan Fournier finished with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court. The Pacers scored 19 of the game's first 22 points and had a 21-point lead at halftime.

The Magic have only been able to knock down 44.5 percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Despite their most recent setback, the Magic will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can upset the defending champs. That's because Orlando is 5-1 in its last six games and the Magic rank seventh in the NBA in scoring defense, allowing 107.8 points per game on average.

What you need to know about the Raptors

On Monday, the Raptors sidestepped the Miami Heat for a 107-103 win. Fred VanVleet shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 36 points and five boards.

Toronto has won all three meetings with Orlando this season and will be going for a sweep of the series on Wednesday. The Raptors have won 27 of the last 34 matchups with the Magic, including the postseason. The Raptors also feature the NBA's stingiest defense, giving up just 106.3 points per game.

