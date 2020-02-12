Raptors vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 24-28 overall and 15-12 at home, while Toronto is 40-14 overall and 19-7 on the road. The Raptors are on a franchise record 15-game winning streak. They are off to their best 54-game start in team history. The Nets, meanwhile, have won four straight home games and six of nine overall. Toronto is favored by 3.5-points in the latest Nets vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Raptors spread: Toronto -3.5

Nets vs. Raptors over-under: 223.5 points

Nets vs. Raptors money line: Brooklyn +123, Toronto -166

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets escaped with a win against the Indiana Pacers, 106-105. Spencer Dinwiddie filled the stat sheet, posting a double-double with 21 points and 11 dimes in addition to six rebounds. He hit the game-winning jumper with 5.2 seconds remaining. Dinwiddie has now scored 20 or more points in six of his last eight outings.

In addition, the Nets have fared well against the spread recently. In fact, Brooklyn is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games and 4-1 against the number in its last five games at home.

What you need to know about the Raptors

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, Toronto took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126 on Monday. Toronto relied on the efforts of OG Anunoby, who dropped a double-double with 25 points and 12 boards, and Pascal Siakam, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, five assists and six boards. Siakam has three 30-point games during Toronto's current winning streak.

The Raptors registered their second-highest-point total of the season while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and scoring 35 fast-break points. The Raptors have also dominated this series of late. In fact, Toronto is 8-1 in its last nine games on the road against Brooklyn.

