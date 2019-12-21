Rockets vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 21 predictions from proven computer model

The Houston Rockets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 11-17 overall and 6-10 at home, while Houston is 19-9 overall and 9-5 on the road. The Suns are 15-12-1 against the spread this season despite losing DeAndre Ayton for 25 games to suspension. Ayton's suspension is over, but now he's questionable for Saturday night with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, the Rockets are 13-15 against the spread on the season. Houston is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 236. Before entering any Rockets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.





Phoenix fell 126-108 to the Thunder in its last outing. Suns guard Ricky Rubio put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and eight assists. Rubio has played well for the Suns this season, averaging 13.6 points and 9.4 assists per game to allow for Devin Booker to play in a more efficient scoring role off the ball. Booker is averaging 24.8 points per game and shooting 50.8 percent from the floor this season.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Houston prevailed over Los Angeles 122-117 on Thursday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 69-54 deficit.

With Doc Rivers admitting that the Clippers put too much energy into stopping James Harden (who still had 28 points and 10 assists), Russell Westbrook put up a double-double with 40 points and 10 rebounds to go along with five assists. Westbrook is averaging 30.6 points per game in his last five contests, giving the Rockets the dynamic one-two punch they had hoped for when they traded for Westbrook this offseason.

