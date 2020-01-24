Rockets vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 24 predictions from advanced computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 15-29 overall and 6-15 at home, while Houston is 27-16 overall and 12-9 on the road. The Timberwolves are looking to snap a seven-game losing streak. The Rockets have lost five of their past seven games. Houston is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under is set at 234. Before entering any Rockets vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $2,700 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 13 on a blistering 32-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Timberwolves vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Timberwolves took a 117-110 defeat against Chicago on Wednesday. A silver lining for the Timberwolves was the play of Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 40 points in addition to six boards. Towns has averaged 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over four games since he returned from a seven-game injury absence.

Meanwhile, Houston beat Denver on Wednesday, 121-105. It was another big night for Russell Westbrook, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 16 rebounds, and eight dimes. Westbrook is averaging 30 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game this month. The Rockets were able to snap a four-game losing streak with the victory.

Everything went Houston's way against Minnesota the last time the teams met on January 11, as the Rockets rolled to a 139-109 win.

So who wins Rockets vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Timberwolves vs. Rockets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.