Sixers vs. Cavaliers odds, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 15-7 overall and 10-0 at home, while Cleveland is 5-16 overall and 2-7 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season with Cleveland at 8-11-2 and Philadelphia at 9-12-1. The 76ers who have won six of the last 10 meetings head-to-head, but the Cavaliers are 7-3 against the spread in those games. Philadelphia is favored by 12 points in the latest 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 213.

Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as it fell 119-113 to Washington. The 76ers got a solid performance out of small forward Tobias Harris, who had 33 points in addition to seven boards. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak and was just their second loss since Nov. 17 when they beat the Cavaliers 114-95. Harris had 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting in that previous matchup as the Sixers covered comfortably as seven-point favorites.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as it fell 93-87 to Orlando. One thing holding Cleveland back was the mediocre play of power forward Larry Nance Jr.. He played for 40 minutes but picked up just four points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Cavs have a long way to go to rebuild their roster, but one of the team's strengths so far this season has been scoring versatility. Cleveland has seven players who are averaging at least 10 points per game and they've got a solid front court with both Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson averaging a double-double per game.

