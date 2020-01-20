Spurs vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 18-24 overall and 9-14 at home, while San Antonio is 18-23 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Suns have won four of their past five games and seven of their last 11. The Spurs have lost three of their past five games. Phoenix is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Spurs odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Spurs vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Suns narrowly escaped with a victory over Boston on Saturday, 123-119. It was another big night for Devin Booker, who almost posted a triple-double on 39 points, 10 boards, and nine assists. Booker hit two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

Mikal Bridges scored a career-high 26 points and hit 6 of 8 3-point attempts. Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 15 rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. (concussion) is a game-time decision for Monday.

Meanwhile, San Antonio didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with Miami on Sunday, but still walked away with a 107-102 win. San Antonio relied on the efforts of DeMar DeRozan, who had 20 points and nine assists in addition to nine rebounds, and LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 21 points. Patty Mills (18), Marco Belinelli (12) and Derrick White (11) were the rest of the high scorers for San Antonio.

The Spurs have won three consecutive games against Phoenix, including an overtime victory on Dec. 14 in Mexico City.

