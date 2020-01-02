Spurs vs. Thunder odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from advanced projection model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Thunder and Spurs. Here are the results:
The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 14-18 overall and 10-8 at home, while Oklahoma City is 18-15 overall and 6-9 on the road. The Spurs have won seven of their last 11 games. The Thunder have won three in a row and seven of their past eight games. San Antonio is favored by two points in the latest Spurs vs. Thunder odds, while the over-under is set at 217.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Spurs vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
It took overtime to finish the job, but San Antonio ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Tuesday in a117-113 win over Golden State. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points along with five rebounds, and LaMarcus Aldridge posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 boards in addition to three blocks. Patty Mills added 18 points on five 3-point field goal attempts.
Dejounte Murray scored seven of his 15 points in overtime. San Antonio has played five overtime games this season, and won four of them, all at home.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City didn't have too much breathing room in its game with Dallas on Tuesday, but still walked away with a 106-101 victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 19 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Chris Paul had 17 points -- including 13 in the final 4:31 -- as the Thunder overcame a seven-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining. Oklahoma City scored 14 of the game's final 16 points.
Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder, who each scored 20 points against Dallas, are both questionable for tonight because of ankle injuries.
So who wins Thunder vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Spurs vs. Thunder spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
