The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 33-38 overall and 14-21 at home, while the Suns are 50-21 overall and 23-12 on the road. The Suns are 4-9-1 against the spread in their last 14 road games. The Spurs are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an against-the-spread loss.

Spurs vs. Suns spread: Suns -3.5

Spurs vs. Suns over-under: 221 points

Spurs vs. Suns money line: Suns -165, Spurs +145

What you need to know about the Suns



Phoenix is hoping for another victory after whipping the Spurs 140-103 on Saturday night. Devin Booker put up 27 points in the victory.

Booker leads the Suns with 25.6 points per game, while Deandre Ayton pulls down 10.5 rebounds and Chris Paul deals 8.9 assists per outing. Ayton, Paul and Booker will all miss Sunday's game. Phoenix scores 115.2 points per game and allows 107.4 defensively. The Suns will win the Pacific Division, heading into the final game of the regular season with a three-game lead on the Clippers.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Phoenix 140-103. Gorgui Dieng led the Spurs with 18 points.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 21.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, while Jakob Poeltl pulls in 7.9 rebounds per outing. San Antonio scores 110.9 points per game and allows 110.7 defensively. The Spurs are nine games behind the Mavericks in the Southwest Division.

