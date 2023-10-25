The 2023-24 season kicked off with a two-game slate on Tuesday and 12 more will follow on Wednesday. We began the year by going 2-for-3 on plus-money player prop picks on opening night, and we're running it back with three more strong options worth sprinkling on. Looking to find an edge? Here are some plays you should be on the lookout for:

Trae Young double-double (+108)

The Atlanta Hawks will face the Charlotte Hornets in their 2023-24 season opener and Young has had a ton of success against this particular Eastern Conference rival. Young's tallied at least 25 points and nine assists in his previous four matchups with Charlotte. He averaged 27.3 points and 11.0 assists against them last season. The Hawks should use Patty Mills sparingly and Young shouldn't have much of a problem making plays for his teammates against the home team's shorthanded roster.

Oklahoma City Thunder to beat vs. Chicago Bulls (+122)

OKC went 2-0 against the healthy Bulls last season and upgraded at center by adding Chet Holmgren to the rotation. The Thunder are a little undersized in the frontcourt, but Andre Drummond likely won't see much time because of the Thunder's mobility. I'll ride with the underdogs, as they secured a 14-point victory at the United Center their last time playing there.

Devin Vassell O1.5 blocks + steals (+129)

Vassell's length and anticipation have made him one of the NBA's better young off-ball defenders since he entered the league. The San Antonio Spurs don't have players they can trust behind him, as Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley are still figuring things out. Vasell's averaging 1.4 steals per 36 minutes for his career. As a result, this prop could easily hit in the first half.