We have our first trade of the 2026-27 NBA season, and it's a somewhat familiar one. The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring guard Nique Clifford from the Sacramento Kings, according to ESPN, reversing a trade that occurred during the 2025 NBA Draft. The Thunder, using a pick acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers, were on the clock at No. 24 overall, but the Kings moved into that slot to select Clifford. Now, a bit more than a year later, Clifford lands with the team whose hat he wore on draft night.

Trades this early in an NBA season are rare. Until Dec. 15, around 29% of the league is still technically untradeable because of contracts signed over the summer. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been ravaged by injuries so far this season. They initially planned to use their open roster spot to sign former first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, but changed course before doing so as their health issues worsened. Instead, they signed Dalen Terry to a non-guaranteed deal; they will now presumably waive him in order to take a swing on Sacramento's promising youngster. With the season's first trade done, let's grade it for both sides.

Thunder: A-

OKC's draft surplus allows them to take bigger risks...again

One of the advantages of working with the enormous draft surplus Oklahoma City has had since it traded Paul George to the Clippers is that it allows the Thunder to be opportunistic. Think of last February, when they stole Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers for a single first-round pick. McCain was struggling through such a tough year that few teams could have afforded the risk of giving up a first-rounder for him. The Thunder obviously could, and in doing so, they got a key performer with two and a half years of cheap cost control remaining.

The thinking here is somewhat similar. The Thunder have so many second-round picks that they wouldn't miss two of them. The Kings, like the 76ers, decided they were ready to cut bait on a recent first-round pick who had shown promise far earlier than most teams would have, so the Thunder, with access to a roster spot through Terry's non-guaranteed deal and second-round picks to spare, jumped at the chance to take a swing on yet another valuable asset with several years of cost control.

Is Clifford going to be as helpful for Oklahoma City as McCain? Probably not, but there's plenty of reason to believe he can help this depleted version of the Thunder. Clifford averaged just under 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in March and April last year for a Kings team that may have been terrible, but wasn't actively trying to lose like many of its contemporaries.

His emergence as a genuine NBA Draft prospect came in his last two collegiate seasons, when he improved as a 3-point shooter playing at Colorado State. That shooting, coupled with his all-around production and bothersome 6-foot-8 wingspan as a defender, made him a promising role player prospect. Clifford does a little bit of everything. If the shots are falling, pretty much anyone could use a high-IQ, high-motor, ball-handling wing who rebounds well for his position.

This is, again, a flyer. We might find out that the Kings are giving up on him because they think he's a lemon. Think of their decision to dump Devin Carter two years after picking him in the lottery. Sometimes teams just know. Of course, the Kings are hardly the best evaluators of their own talent. See: Haliburton, Tyrese. We can't give the Thunder a straight "A" here because we've only ever seen Clifford as a productive player at the end of a single regular season for a terrible team. For all we know, the end of last season was a March mirage for Clifford. Plenty of teams fall for those.

But the cost here, for Oklahoma City's purposes, effectively amounts to loose change it found between its couch cushions. The upside is a real rotation player it can afford for several years. That's the definition of "low risk, high reward.

Kings: D

Sacramento hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt on dumping talent

When the Kings drafted Clifford, he was joining a version of the team that still harbored (admittedly delusional) visions of remaining competitive. After last season, the plan changed. The Kings are moving into a rebuild now, and everything Sacramento does is geared toward the development of No. 7 overall pick Darius Acuff Jr., who currently has the second-highest rookie usage rate in NBA history. After averaging 25 minutes per game last season, Clifford has played just 50 through eight games this season. He hasn't made his shots in that small sample, which is a critical trait for anyone attempting to play off of Acuff.

Now, we're in the post-tanking NBA. In the past, we could have more fully admonished the Kings for playing veterans who won't be a part of their future, like Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, while plastering Clifford to the bench. Sacramento wants to avoid the relegation zone, so that makes a bit more sense now than it might have in the past. Couple that with the emergence of second-round pick Emanuel Sharp and former undrafted free agent Leaky Black as parts of the rotation and the impending return of Keegan Murray from a sprained ankle, and suddenly there just weren't many perimeter minutes available in Sacramento.

That all sounds fine on paper, but the NBA isn't a paper league. Players get hurt. Players get traded. Circumstances change. This was not something that needed to get settled in November of Clifford's second season. Even the Sixers waited until February to move McCain a season ago. Inevitably, there would have been more opportunities for the Kings to see what they had in Clifford as part of the Acuff-centric version of the team had they simply waited for those opportunities to arise. Sacramento simply has not earned the benefit of the doubt a team would need to justify giving up on a young player who has shown actual promise this quickly.

If this was a financially driven decision, it was still a hasty one. The Kings still had a year before they needed to make a decision on his fourth-year option. They already dropped below the luxury tax by waiving and stretching DeMar DeRozan, and there is not an immediately apparent benefit to saving another $3.3 million or so underneath it. Perhaps one will present itself later, but moving a player at this price point is typically easy enough that the Kings didn't have to rush this.

If this is a low-risk, high-reward trade for the Thunder, it's the opposite for the Kings. Best-case scenario, they're right about Clifford's value... and they get two second-round picks for someone they themselves decided was worth trading up to No. 24 to get. Not a great look for the organization. If they're wrong about Clifford and the Thunder manage to turn him into a real player as they do for almost everyone they acquire, they not only lose out on a valuable, cost-controlled asset, but become an object of ridicule for what feels like the hundredth time in the past two decades.

Last year's NBA Finals was a battle between Sacramento's former point guard (De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs) and its former coach (Mike Brown and the New York Knicks). The 2025 Finals were nearly won by Haliburton, another former Kings point guard, and the 2023 Finals were won by Michael Malone, another former Kings coach. It's obviously unlikely that the Thunder manage to rally past all of these injuries and make it back to the Finals, and it's probably less likely that Clifford is the single reason why that would happen, but if he turns out to be a real part of a resurgent Thunder team, that will mark yet another humiliation for this Kings organization.