The biggest trade of the 2025-26 NBA season (so far) saw the Atlanta Hawks finally unload four-time All-Star guard Trae Young to the Washington Wizards for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

However, Wizards fans wondering what the team will look like with Young on the floor will have to wait some time for his debut in the nation's capital. Young, who has only played in 10 games this season due to MCL and quad injuries, will remain out until after the All-Star break when he is re-evaluated again, per ESPN.

The Wizards being cautious with Young's injury comes as little surprise. Washington is 10-28 this season and, organizationally, is far more focused on retaining their top-8 protected pick in the much-anticipated 2026 NBA Draft and landing one of the top prospects to add to the roster. Young, meanwhile, has a key decision to make this summer as he has a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

Trae Young contract: Wizards mulling extension after trade, so what kind of deal makes sense? James Herbert

He's hopeful to get an extension in Washington, but at this point it seems more likely he'll pick up the option and play out next season with the Wizards in hopes of raising his value again ahead of a free agent summer. While Young, like any player, wants to be on the floor, he will also be taking a long view this season and understands getting healthy and being able to play at his full capacity is the most important thing to his long-term future as well.

With both parties aligned (albeit for varying reasons) on remaining cautious and trying to get him back at 100 percent before getting him back on the court, Young will miss at least another month and likely more. The key phrase in ESPN's report is "re-evaluated" which typically means a player missing even more time, even if just for a ramp-up period if they're medically cleared in the re-evaluation.

Young, in just 10 games this season, is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 41.5% from the field and 30.5% on 3-pointers.