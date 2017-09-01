Utah Jazz, Rodney Hood reportedly begin contract extension discussions

The Utah Jazz and Rodney Hood have opened negotiations on a contract extension, according to a report from the Salt Lake Tribune.

With Gordon Hayward leaving Salt Lake City to play for the Boston Celtics, an extension for the up-and-coming star makes sense for both parties. Hood will likely be called upon as a primary scorer on the perimeter this season. After averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 rebounds last season, the role for the fourth-year veteran will no doubt be increased as the Jazz look to replace Hayward's All-Star level production.

Hood, 24, is eligible for a rookie scale extension -- joining teammate Dante Exum among those eligible to extend this offseason. Hood has been a key cog of the Jazz's core since joining the team and proven himself to be a valuable member of Utah's perimeter as a starter for much of his tenure.

Hood was taken with the 23rd pick by Utah in the 2014 draft out of Duke, where he starred in a secondary role behind Jabari Parker.