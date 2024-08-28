The Golden State Warriors have spent the 2024 offseason trying to trade for a superstar, but no matter how serious those talks got, they drew one line in the sand that they never crossed. Whether it was for Paul George or Lauri Markkanen, general manager Mike Dunleavy was adamant that Brandin Podziemski was off limits.

"He told me, 'You don't have anything to worry about. You're a priority here,'" Podziemski told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "I appreciate that, being a rookie and going into my second year, hearing that from such a prestigious organization. It feels good. I'm wanted somewhere. So, I appreciate them."

Podziemski was an All-Rookie choice last season. He averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his debut campaign as a Warrior, and even managed to unseat Klay Thompson for a time as Golden State's starting shooting guard. While their playing styles are different, Thompson actually is an appropriate comparison here for one important reason.

In 2015, the Warriors were trying to trade for then-Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Love. Thompson was the sticking point in those negotiations. Not yet an All-Star, there were calls from critics around the league for the Warriors to include him and secure a worthy co-star for Stephen Curry moving forward. The Warriors didn't budge. Thompson won four championships for the Warriors.

Podziemski obviously has a long way to go before he achieves such status in the Bay Area, but expectations are high for him within the organization. Warriors owner Joe Lacob has said he thinks the Warriors have "a future All-Star" in Podziemski, and with Thompson now playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State will be entrusting him with a far greater role in his second season. Stylistically, Podziemski will have to emulate Thompson a bit more now that he's gone. He told Slater that the Warriors want him shooting more 3-pointers and defending the best opposing guard next season, as Thompson did for so long.

The last time the Warriors refused to trade a young shooting guard for an immediate star, it worked out quite well for them. It's going to be even harder this time around with Curry and Draymond Green nearing the end of their legendary careers, but Golden State has spent years looking for players who could both help them win with their existing core and become a key part of their next one. In Podziemski, they seem to believe they've found such a youngster.