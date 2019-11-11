Warriors vs. Jazz odds: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 11 predictions from advanced computer

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State is 2-8 overall and 1-4 at home, while Utah is 6-3 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Jazz are coming off tight wins over the Bucks and 76ers. Golden State has lost three in a row and six of its last seven. Utah is favored by 10 points in the latest Warriors vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 213. Before entering any Jazz vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as it fell 114-108 to Oklahoma City. The losing side was boosted by D'Angelo Russell, who had 30 points and seven assists. Russell also scored a career-high 52 points in an overtime loss to Minnesota on Friday. He leads Golden State with 25.3 points per game.

The Warriors are dealing with the loss of Stephen Curry after he underwent hand surgery earlier in November. But Draymond Green is listed as probable and is expected to return from a finger injury.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but Utah sidestepped Milwaukee for a 103-100 win on Friday. Among those leading the charge for Utah was small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five rebounds. Bogdanovic connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to seal the victory. The thrilling win came two nights after Utah beat Philadelphia by two.

The Jazz rank sixth in the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 37.6. Bogdanovic is shooting 45.5 percent from three-point range and Donovan Mitchell is at 42.9. Mitchell leads the Jazz in points per game at 24.8.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.8 percent from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Jazz enter the game with only 97 points allowed per game on average, best in the league.

