The Golden State Warriors will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. The Dubs are 34-33 overall and 20-11 at home, while Oklahoma City is 21-46 overall and 12-21 on the road. The Warriors have won both of the meetings between the teams this season.

Golden State is favored by 14 points in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the Over-Under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Thunder vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season and entered Week 20 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 97-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread dating back to last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Thunder. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Thunder spread: Warriors -14.5

Warriors vs. Thunder over-under: 224.5 points

Warriors vs. Thunder money line: Golden State -1450, OKC -850



What you need to know about the Warriors

In the first of two consecutive games between the teams on Thursday, Golden State made easy work of OKC in a 118-97 romp. Stephen Curry shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven dimes. He has scored 30 or more points in 18 of the last 20 games, averaging 36.7 points per game during that span. He is just the fifth player in league history since the merger with 18 games of 30-plus points in 20 games.

The Warriors occupy the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They have won three of their past four games. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist), Damion Lee (health and safety protocols) and Eric Paschall (hip) are out for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Ty Jerome led the Thunder with 23 points on Thursday. Darius Bazley had 22. OKC missed 20 of 29 3-point attempts. The Thunder were out-rebounded 49-39.

OKC has lost five straight games and 19 of 20. The Thunder have one win since the beginning of April. Aleksej Pokusevski (knee) is out for Saturday's game. Luguentz Dort (knee) is questionable.

How to make Thunder vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Thunder? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Thunder spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 97-62 roll.