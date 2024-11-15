The 2024 NBA Cup continues Friday night with nearly every team in action. The packed NBA Cup schedule features 12 games on Friday, including a Knicks-Nets New York rivalry, LeBron James' Lakers taking on Victor Wembanyama's Spurs and the Warriors trying to go 2-0 in the in-season tournament against the Grizzlies.

Friday is the second night of the competition, which tipped off Tuesday with eight games. The Knicks, Warriors, Hawks and Trail Blazers were among the teams who won to move to 1-0 in the NBA Cup standings.

Here's a look at the full slate for Friday night.

NBA Cup schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Pacers vs. Heat, 7 p.m.

Magic vs. 76ers, 7 p.m.

Raptors vs. Pistons, 7 p.m.

Hawks vs. Wizards, 7:30 p.m.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Knicks vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m.

Spurs vs. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Rockets vs. Clippers, 8 p.m.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets, 8 p.m.

Thunder vs. Suns, 8 p.m.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 10 p.m.

Kings vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m.

With the 30 teams split up in six five-team groups, everybody will have played at least one game by the end of Friday. And with only four games in group play, there isn't much margin for error. Here's a summary of how the tournament works:

The NBA's 30 teams have been split into six five-team groups: Three groups in the Eastern Conference and three groups in the Western Conference.

Teams will play the other four teams in their group in round-robin style play on Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3.

Eight teams (the six group winners plus one wild-card team from each conference) will advance to the knockout round. The standings will be determined by overall record, head-to-head record and point differential if a tiebreaker is needed (there are even more tiebreakers if necessary).

The knockout round will be a single-elimination bracket. The four East teams will be on one side of the bracket, the four West teams will be on the other. The final between the East and West winners will be held on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.

The NBA Cup will continue on Nov. 19 with six games, including the unbeaten Cavs against the reigning champion Celtics.