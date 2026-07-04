Last Game
- Little Caesars Arena
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0:34
This Just In: Nets Sign Mo Wagner To 2-Year, $19M Deal
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1:22
What's Next for Grizzlies After Drafting Cameron Boozer?
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1:34
Jalen Duren's Potential Landing Spot: The Bucks
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1:40
Hornets To Re-Sign Coby White To 3-Year, $74M Deal
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1:41
Expectations For the Charlotte Hornets
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1:55
How LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards Pairing Will Look
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1:57
Analyzing the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Trade
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1:34
Analyzing the Blazers' Hire of Micah Nori
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0:52
Yaxel Lendeborg's NBA Player Comp: Aaron Gordon
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1:11
Mavericks Hire National Champion Coach Dusty May
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0:40
2026 NBA Draft: Is AJ Dybantsa the Next Tracy McGrady?
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0:49
Why Jaden McDaniels is a Top NBA Trade Candidate
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1:17
Who Wants to Roll the Dice on Ja Morant?
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1:11
Breaking Down Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trade Value
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1:14
Cavs' Evan Mobley: A Trade Candidate for Giannis
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1:07
Tier 1 Trade Candidates: Defining Stars of the Offseason
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0:56
Top NBA Trade Candidate This Offseason: Paolo Banchero
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1:02
Breaking Down Anthony Davis' Trade Value
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1:40
AJ Dybantsa: The No. 1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?
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7:41
Reports: Magic to Hire Sean Sweeney as Head Coach
Top Izaiyah Nelson News
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Magic's Izaiyah Nelson: Signs two-way deal with Orlando
Nelson agreed to a two-way contract with Orlando on Wednesday, Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports.
Nelson was selected by Washington with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to Orlando. He began his collegiate career at Arkansas State before spending the 2025-26 campaign at South Florida. In 34 games, which included an NCAA Tournament loss to Louisville, the 22-year-old averaged 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.6 steals over 27.3 minutes. The Magic's roster is loaded, and while that doesn't necessarily mean Nelson won't see the floor for the parent club, he will likely spend most of his first season in the G League.... See More ... See Less
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Magic's Izaiyah Nelson: Selected No. 51 by Orlando
The Wizards selected Nelson with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded him to the Magic.
Washington gave Orlando the No. 51 and 60 picks to move up to 46 and take Felix Okpara. Nelson is a quality defender and rebounder for being an undersized center, but he doesn't bring much perimeter shooting. He put in averages of 15.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game on 56/14/73 shooting splits during his senior season at South Florida, but he'll have a tough time getting into the rotation in Orlando while the team is healthy.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-10, 218 lbs
|Birthplace: Marietta, GA
|Age: 22
|School: South Florida
|Experience: R