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Orlando • #25 • C

Izaiyah Nelson

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Last Game

Sun, May 3 |
ABC
@ Detroit Pistons (60-22)
  • Little Caesars Arena
94
Final
116
Game Recap

Eastern Southeast Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
ATL
 46-36 6-4 L1
ORL
 45-37 7-3 L1
CHA
 44-38 6-4 W1
MIA
 43-39 5-5 W2
WAS
 17-65 0-10 L10
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-10, 218 lbs
Birthplace: Marietta, GA
Age: 22
School: South Florida
Experience: R