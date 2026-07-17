Last Game
Sun, Apr 12
vs Chicago Bulls (31-51)
- American Airlines Center
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1:09
Expectations for Cameron Boozer with the Grizzlies
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1:39
Summer League Preview: Lendeborg vs Johnson Jr.
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0:46
Morez Johnson Jr. is the Michigan Man to Watch
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16:16
Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard
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1:17
Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era
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1:26
How the Jaylen Brown Trade Compares To Others In Years Past
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2:42
Why LeBron to the Spurs Isn't as Crazy as It Sounds
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1:10
Hornets: What's the Post-LaMelo Ball Plan?
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9:45
Biggest Questions for the NBA's Western Conference
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1:19
Mavericks: Trade Kyrie Now or Let Him Reestablish Value?
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0:44
What's Going to Happen to Kawhi Leonard?
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1:59
Report: LeBron Has Yet To Have Conversation About Future
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1:42
Raptors, Mavs Interested in Kawhi Leonard Trade
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1:56
Where does LaMelo Ball-Anthony Edwards combo rank among NBA's best?
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11:15
LaMelo Ball Joins Anthony Edwards on the Timberwolves
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1:46
Morez Johnson Jr. Follows HC Dusty May to Dallas
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10:23
Lakers Sign Austin Reaves to 4-Year, $185M Deal
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1:20
2026 NBA Draft Round 1 Winners: Gary Parrish's Picks
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1:36
Mavericks Draft Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. 9th Overall
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0:31
NBA Draft Grades: Mavericks Select Sergio De Larrea No. 25 Overall
Top Tobi Lawal News
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Mavericks' Tobi Lawal: Selected No. 48 by Dallas
Lawal was selected by the Mavericks with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Lawal is an impressive athlete with the tools to develop into an elite defender, but he remains very raw on offense. The 23-year-old forward finished his senior season at Virginia Tech with averages of 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 54/25/76 shooting splits. He'll likely see limited minutes in his rookie season, helping back up the forward spots in Dallas.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-8, 215 lbs
|Birthplace: London, EN
|Age: 23
|School: Va. Tech
|Experience: R