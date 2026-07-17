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Dallas • #33 • PF

Tobi Lawal

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Last Game

Sun, Apr 12
vs Chicago Bulls (31-51)
  • American Airlines Center
128
Final
149
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
SA
 62-20 8-2 L1
HOU
 52-30 9-1 W1
NO
 26-56 1-9 L2
DAL
 26-56 3-7 W1
MEM
 25-57 1-9 L8
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-8, 215 lbs
Birthplace: London, EN
Age: 23
School: Va. Tech
Experience: R