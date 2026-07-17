Lawal was selected by the Mavericks with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Lawal is an impressive athlete with the tools to develop into an elite defender, but he remains very raw on offense. The 23-year-old forward finished his senior season at Virginia Tech with averages of 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game on 54/25/76 shooting splits. He'll likely see limited minutes in his rookie season, helping back up the forward spots in Dallas.