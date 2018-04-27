2018 NFL Draft: Giants GM explains why team passed on QB for Saquon Barkley at No. 2

The first big surprise of the 2018 NFL Draft was the Browns taking Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick. The next big surprise came a pick later when the Giants -- who have needs at quarterback because 37-year-old Eli Manning has a year, maybe two left -- instead rushed to the podium to announce that Penn St. running back Saquon Barkley.

And according to new general manager Dave Gettleman, there were no real considerations of taking a quarterback like Sam Darnold or Josh Allen or Josh Rosen, or taking calls about trading out of the pick altogether.

"We all had such a conviction on this kid that at the end of the day ... the only reason that pick wasn't in at 9:58 was because we had to wait until the five-minute mark," Gettleman said of Barkley, according to NJ.com. "Otherwise it would have been in."

Gettleman explained further during an interview with ESPN.

"Basically, once Cleveland took Baker, I told our guys, 'Don't even waste your time. We're taking Saquon and we're going to run,'" Gettleman said.

On paper, this will make life eminently easier for Manning, who spent much of the 2017 season running for his life. And while the Giants didn't land a much-needed franchise quarterback, they now have the draft's most explosive running back. And he'll join an offense that includes 2014 first-rounder Odell Beckham Jr. and last year's first-round pick, tight end Evan Engram. And oh by the way, New York could be in the Dez Bryant business too.

In the days leading up to the draft, there were reports that the Giants might consider trading up to No. 1 to take Darnold. But clearly that wasn't their guy. And hours before the draft, there was a report that the Giants would entertain trade offers -- the Broncos were mentioned as a team interested in trading up to land a quarterback. That didn't happen either.

And now Barkley is the latest addition to a Giants team that limped to three wins last season but could be primed for a turnaround in 2018.