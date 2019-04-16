2019 NFL Draft: When should top prospects expect to hear their names called? Here are their draft-day ranges

We know who'll be attending the 2019 NFL Draft, an excellent indication of who'll land in Round 1, but where will those prospects ultimately be picked? How about a range for those players?

Which team represents the earliest they could go? How about about the latest, or their draft-day floor? Let's get to it.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Earliest: Cardinals, No. 1

Latest: Raiders, No. 4

A little over a week away from the draft, and rumblings have started pertaining to Murray potentially slipping from the No. 1 overall position that he's been penciled into by the masses since the combine.

It represents a tiny shift in thinking we shouldn't ignore, but Murray remains the odds-on favorite to be the first player picked in this draft. I can't envision him falling past the Raiders at No. 4, and really, it wouldn't shock me if they traded with the Cardinals to land the top pick.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Earliest: Raiders, No. 4

Latest: Chargers, No. 28

If Murray goes No. 1, and two edge rushers come off the board at No. 2 and No. 3 overall, the Raiders -- one of the biggest first-round X-factors in NFL Draft history -- could conceivably be content with Lock at No. 4.

There's also just as a good a chance the majority of the league is concerned with Lock's moments of inaccuracy, and he falls out of the top 20 altogether. This development would elevate to probable if the Dolphins pass on him at No. 13 and especially if the Titans -- with Marcus Mariota playing on his fifth-year option -- decide not to pick Lock at No. 19 overall.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Earliest: Giants, No. 6

Latest: Redskins, No. 15

Jones is the wild card of the quarterback class, a signal-caller who checks many physical boxes. He's primed to shake up the entire first round. His coach at Duke, David Cutcliffe, coached Peyton Manning at Tennessee and Eli Manning at Ole Miss, so there's your Giants connection.

Because of his quick release and time spent in a West Coast offense similar to what Jay Gruden operates in the nation's capital, the Redskins appear to be the floor for Jones.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Earliest: Raiders, No. 24

Latest: Buccaneers, No. 39

Jacobs has long been the consensus top back in this class, and the draft invite solidified his spot there. But, we'd be floored if any team picking ahead of the Raiders at No. 24 overall snagged the Alabama runner. Oakland has a clear-cut need at the position and with two other first-round picks would, in theory, be more willing to take a running back in the first round than most teams in typical Round 1 situations.

Not all draft attendees go in the first round, of course, and another team with an obvious hole at the running back spot, the Buccaneers, seems like the ideal club to stop his slide in the early stages of the second round.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

Earliest: Jaguars, No. 7

Latest: Ravens, No. 22

Metcalf is a unicorn, and his draft range is an enigma. Everyone went from going bananas about his 4.33 in the 40 in Indy to being scared away by his poor agility-drill times.

I'm assuming opinions of Metcalf are as varied inside NFL front offices as they are among fans and media, which is why his range is decently massive. The Jaguars are a team that most assume will pick an offensive or defensive lineman at No. 7. But have you seen their receiver group for Nick Foles?

As for his draft floor, the Ravens are a team in a similar receiver-room predicament.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Earliest: Redskins, No. 15

Latest: Chiefs, No. 29

Without a 4.22 time on his resume like John Brown had in 2017, I find it hard to believe Brown could go much earlier than No. 15 overall, although a team like the Packers at No. 12 isn't out of the realm of possibility. For the sake of this article, dealing with what I'm calling "reasonable" ranges for these prospects, I'll stick with the safer ceiling for the Oklahoma star at No. 15 to the Redskins, a club that just lost Jamison Crowder in free agency and heads into the draft with Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson as its top wideouts.

Because there really isn't a precedent for a 166-pound receiver going in Round 1, Brown has a rather large range, too. Given the uncertainty of Tyreek Hill's future in Kansas City -- given his off-field issues and impending free agency (after this season) -- I think Andy Reid would love the idea of drafting Brown as Hill insurance late in Round 1 if he were available.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Earliest: Packers, No. 12

Latest: Patriots, No. 32

At this point, we're all expecting T.J. Hockenson to go ahead of his teammate, but crazier developments have occurred closer to the draft than those two switching spots as the consensus TE1.

Fant would make plenty of sense for the Packers, a unique club with a grizzled, future Hall of Fame quarterback that could actually use more receiver help. Fant's basically a large receiver, by the way.

And for being the most athletic tight end in this class, a prospect highly touted before the 2018 season, it's strange Fant isn't viewed as the top player at his position. If he's available with the last pick in the first round, the Patriots would presumably love to make him their TE1 after Gronk's retirement.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Earliest: Lions, No. 8

Latest: Vikings, No. 18

Hockenson's the "it" guy in this tight end class. And rightfully so. The high-point grabs, devastating blocks in space, yards after the catch, he has a flashy, complete game.

Lions fans might cringe at the idea of a tight end in the top 10 after the Eric Ebron fiasco, but remember, new regime, new coaching staff in Detroit than the group that picked Ebron in 2014.

The Vikings, like the Texans, need offensive line reinforcement. Picking at No. 18 obviously gives Minnesota a better chance than Houston to land a premier blocker. However, based on what's seemingly widespread love for Hock, it'd be stunning if he fell past the Vikings -- who could use a tight end to groom under Kyle Rudolph.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Earliest: Jets, No. 3

Latest: Vikings, No. 18

Venturing into crazy town here, as a way to incorporate the annual unpredictability of the first round of the draft. The Jets starting left tackle right now is Kelvin Beachum, an undrafted overachiever who has proven capable of above-average stretches of play as a pro. At 29, is he the left tackle the Jets brass wants protecting Sam Darnold? Probably not. Beachum is usually solid but unspectacular, and it wouldn't be foolish for the Jets to aim higher at a premium position. Dillard could land with Gang Green.

Speaking of aiming higher, the Vikings must set a higher bar for their left tackle spot than Riley Reiff with the Super Bowl window wide open and Kirk Cousins around for two more seasons at the very least. Reiff would represent $6.6 million in dead cap but $5.1 million in cap savings if cut.

Dillard is a tremendous pass-blocking prospect and wouldn't make it past Minnesota at No. 18.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

Earliest: Packers, No. 12

Latest: Texans, No 23

A source sent a text after a few instances of me mocking Ford to the Packers at No. 30. It read "Lol. Cody Ford at 30. Good luck."

As a menacing, powerful, and relatively nimble offensive lineman from Oklahoma with versatility (he played both guard and tackle in college), slotting him to the Packers with their second first-round pick was probably too conservative.

Now, Green Bay at No. 12? Much more reasonable, and given the state of their guard position and future need at right tackle with 30-year-old Bryan Bulaga in the final year of his contract, Ford would be a shrewd pick inside the top 15 for the Packers.

One peek at the Texans' offensive line and, yeah, Ford shouldn't make it past them at No. 23.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Earliest: Giants, No. 6

Latest: Dolphins, No 13

Taylor is similar in many ways to Daryl Williams, the right tackle current Giants GM Dave Gettleman drafted in 2015. Size, overwhelming power, good feet, and New York needs a right tackle in the worst way. Plus, he's a better run blocker than pass protector at this point, the the G-Men clearly want to run the football a lot.

The Dolphins, a club that just flipped the switch on a comprehensive rebuild, may very well be interested in acquiring offensive linemen for the quarterback they'll pick early in the 2020 NFL Draft. Given that thought, Taylor probably won't make it past Miami, and there are an assortment of other teams, namely the Jaguars at No. 7, Bills at No. 9, and Bengals at No. 11, who very well may jump at the opportunity to pick the Florida star.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Earliest: Bills, No. 9

Latest: Texans, No. 23

Williams' film is masterful, and he's been a Kevlar wall at Alabama since his true freshman season in 2016, when he played on the right side. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was in Tuscaloosa in the same role in 2017 with Williams, and Buffalo, despite adding six free-agent offensive linemen, could probably use another starter up front. At this point, given the rises for Dillard and Taylor, the Bills seem like Williams' ceiling.

Yes, a Texans mention again. If Williams is there at No. 23, make the easy pick, Houston.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Earliest: 49ers, No. 2

Latest: Jets, No. 3

I'll be quick with Bosa, because he has the smallest draft range. If he's available when the 49ers pick, the NFL world would be stunned if they don't take him. If, by way of a trade, or if the 49ers take Josh Allen or Quinnen Williams at No. 2, Bosa is on the board when the Jets are up at No. 3, he'll be in Gang Green's new uniform this upcoming season.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Earliest: 49ers, No. 2

Latest: Raiders, No. 4

Allen's most likely landing spot is No. 3 to the Jets, or a team that wants to trade with the Jets to get him, after presumed No. 1 pick, Murray, and Bosa, the favorite to be the No. 2 pick, are gone.

If Quinnen Williams crashes the quarterback-edge-edge party in the top three, the Raiders have to pick Allen to be placed in the crater-sized hole left by the trade of Khalil Mack, right?

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Earliest: Raiders, No. 4

Latest: Panthers, No. 16

Sweat checks a lot of boxes. He has serious size and length (nearly 6-6 and 260 pounds with arms just under 36 inches). He has elite athletic traits (4.41 in the 40, 36-inch vertical, 125-inch broad jump, 7.00 three cone). He was a monster producer in a major conference, the SEC (30 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks in the past two seasons).

That combination typically gets a defender drafted extremely high. Here are some prospects with very comparable resumes: Bradley Chubb, No. 5 overall last year; Myles Garrett, No. 1 overall in 2017; Joey Bosa, No. 3 overall in 2016; Jadeveon Clowney, No. 1 overall in 2014. That's why Sweat going to the Raiders at No. 4 wouldn't surprise me in the least.

If he does fall -- maybe due to the heart condition that was reported about a month ago and cleared by doctors soon thereafter -- the edge-needy Panthers would almost assuredly make him their pick at the midway point of Round 1.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Earliest: Raiders, No. 4

Latest: Falcons, No. 14

For as long as Oliver has been hyped, and given that he displayed more pass-rushing ability in his final season at Houston, he's surprisingly not a top-3 or even top-5 lock. To me, Gruden's time with Warren Sapp could lead to him snatching Oliver at No. 4. Other clubs like the Bills at No. 9, Bengals at No. 11, and Dolphins at No. 13 make sense schematically and need-wise.

Given the uncertain future of Grady Jarrett at this point, Oliver can't make it past Atlanta at No. 14.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Earliest: Buccaneers, No. 5

Latest: Patriots, No. 32

Huge range for a huge presence on the field. Wilkins is hard to peg because he had a dazzling sophomore season in 2016, decided to stay in school after a bland junior year, then erupted -- especially as a pass rusher -- in his senior campaign with the national title-winning Tigers.

He will, however, be 24 in December of his rookie year. Some teams who want to minimize risk by taking high-floor players will love that. Others may rightfully be concerned that Wilkins' big final year at Clemson was aided by him having an age advantage over the vast majority of his opponents.

If the Buccaneers are indeed ready to move on from Gerald McCoy, going defensive tackle in back-to-back first rounds could happen. Essentially every team could use a multi-faceted, strong, high character defensive tackle like Wilkins. I just don't know who needs him.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Earliest: Cardinals, No. 1

Latest: Buccaneers, No. 5

There's an outside, and I mean waaaay outside chance, Williams goes No. 1 overall to the Cardinals. Right now, less than 10 days away from the draft, I'd give it a 5% chance of happening. So that's that.

Right now, the Buccaneers don't have a need at defensive tackle. They'd probably be into the chance to pick Williams as the heir apparent to Gerald McCoy or simply to replace him. There's also a fantastic chance he lands with any of the teams picking at No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 -- the 49ers, Jets, or Raiders.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Earliest: Buccaneers, No. 5

Latest: Titans, No. 19

In terms of draft ranges and size and athletic profiles, Burns can be viewed as Montez Sweat Lite. The Florida State product is a little shorter, lighter, and had a combine slightly less impressive than Sweat.

Then again, Burns is no slouch whatsoever. He's very long, athletic, and has a developing arsenal of pass-rushing moves. If Burns goes No. 4 to the Raiders with Sweat on the board, that'd be a big surprise. And while the thought of an edge rusher going to Tampa Bay in Round 1 has basically not been discussed this draft season, with Jason Pierre-Paul and Carl Nassib as their top players at those positions, it's not out of the question that the Buccaneers pick him in the top 5.

The Titans have a clear need on the edge and would likely love to pick Burns inside the top 20 to pair with 2018 second-round selection Harold Landry.

Devin White, LB, LSU

Earliest: Buccaneers, No. 5

Latest: Bengals, No. 11

After losing Kwon Alexander in free agency, linebacker became a massive need for Tampa. That's as high as White could land. The Giants at No. 6, Lions at No. 8, and Bengals at No. 11 have holes at linebacker and could be allured by the LSU standout's speed and hitting ability.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Earliest: Buccaneers, No. 5

Latest: Eagles, No. 25

We all think White is viewed ahead of Bush on every NFL big board. I don't think that's necessarily the case. They're almost identically sized with nearly identical athletic traits and similar games. I'll be honest though, it'd be a stunner if Bush was the first linebacker off the board.

The presence of White could lead to Bush sinking to pick No. 20, a spot in which the linebacker-needy Eagles would almost assuredly scoop him up.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Earliest: Buccaneers, No. 5

Latest: Steelers, No. 20

Fascinatingly, Williams hasn't made any official top 30 visits to teams over the past few weeks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As Rapoport pointed out, that's a rarity, and is something that hasn't happened since Tyler Eifert in 2013. The former Notre Dame tight end went No. 21 overall to the Bengals.

The Steelers have a huge need at corner, and they'd be ecstatic if Williams' name was still on the board when they go on the clock at No. 20.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Earliest: Giants, No. 17

Latest: Raiders, No. 35

After running a 4.52 at under 6-0 and under 200 pounds in Indy, Baker's draft stock took a hit. The Georgia stud didn't allow a touchdown in the past two seasons, and reeled in seven interceptions and defended 23 passes over the past three years with the Bulldogs. He's good. Really good.

But his lack of size and elite speed leads to me to believe the highest he'll go is to the Giants at the start of the second half of Round 1. A fall out of the first round wouldn't come as a major surprise either. The Raiders would seemingly be interested in grabbing him at the top of the second round if he's still there at No. 35.