2020 NFL Draft: Seahawks team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch for Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks' season ended in the NFC Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers. It was unusual season for the consistent franchise. They suffered several injuries and suspensions along the way but were able to overcome them all in large part thanks to the reliability of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll. From a youth and talent perspective, most did not expect the Seahawks to make it far but they provided the critics wrong. At the beginning of the season, no one would have predicted that Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon would be on the roster by the end.

Seattle faces a pivotal offseason where difficult decisions must be made on several key veterans. Here's what you need to know about the Seahawks and the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 draft picks

Round 1: Seattle

Round 2: Seattle

Round 2: Kansas City/San Francisco

Round 4: Seattle

Round 5: Seattle/Jacksonville

Round 6: Seattle

The Round 2 selection from Kansas City as part of the Frank Clark trade is still conditional because the Seahawks receive the less favorable second-round pick between the 49ers and Chiefs. Kansas City has a second-round pick from San Francisco as part of the Dee Ford trade. Seattle traded their third round pick to Houston for pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. It is unclear if their lone fifth round pick is theirs or Jacksonville's. Picks were exchanged in a series of moves that saw the Seahawks land safety Quandre Diggs. The seventh-round pick was surrendered as part of a deal with New England for Jacob Hollister.

Biggest offseason needs

Edge rusher

Cornerback

Interior offensive line

Offensive tackle

Defensive line

Wide receiver



Safety

Tight end

Running back

Linebacker



Seattle's offense will always have a chance as long as Russell Wilson is in the backfield. He is a consistent threat to opposing defenses. The offensive tackle position needs to become more reliable and they need to add a dynamic tight end. Their offense has sorely missed impact from that unit. Beyond those areas, the emphasis must be placed on defense where upgrades are needed at all three levels. Several veterans are scheduled to hit free agency including defensive ends Ziggy Ansah, Quinton Jefferson, and Clowney as well as offensive guard Mike Iupati, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks, and others.

Prospects to watch

Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Jackson is a really athletic offensive tackle capable of getting to the second level. He needs to become more consistent with his technique. There are moments when he is fast out of his stance and reacts quickly to exchanges and stunts. Then, there are times where he will duck his head and miss a block entirely; which is rare. He has tremendous upside. One area in need of improvement is hand fighting. A defender is able to control him with good hand usage. Offensive line coach Mike Solari is experienced and should be able to work out the little quirks. There should be no concern taking a chance on Jackson in the first round.

Jonathan Garvin, EDGE, Miami

Garvin is fast off the line and there is minimal wasted movement to his play. His hands are quick and he displays great size. The Florida native's flexibility around the edge is not elite and his pass rush arsenal needs to develop beyond the standard speed rush. His upside is high though. In 2019, he was responsible for five sacks and two forced fumbles. Garvin is a solid developmental pass-rushing prospect in the second round.

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Baun would be a fantastic addition in the second round. He is tough and does a great job of preventing the defender from controlling him with their hands. The Wisconsin native reads and reacts quickly. He is always active and shows great awareness. It is unclear if he is comfortable in coverage but he would be a great fit in a fast Seattle defense.