Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.88 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Christian McCaffrey

Summary:

Jahmyr Gibbs does not have the weight to hold up in pass protection, and receiving a featured back's workload is a concern. He is an elite pass-catcher who gets up to speed and changes directions quickly. The Georgia Tech transfer best fits in a scheme that utilizes its running backs in the pass game.

Strengths:

Elite pass-catcher

Gets up to speed quickly

Great top-end speed

Plays with good balance and is willing to fight through contact

Shifty player who can re-direct quickly

Weaknesses: