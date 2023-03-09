Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 90.88 (All-Pro)
Pro Comparison: Christian McCaffrey
Summary:
Jahmyr Gibbs does not have the weight to hold up in pass protection, and receiving a featured back's workload is a concern. He is an elite pass-catcher who gets up to speed and changes directions quickly. The Georgia Tech transfer best fits in a scheme that utilizes its running backs in the pass game.
Strengths:
- Elite pass-catcher
- Gets up to speed quickly
- Great top-end speed
- Plays with good balance and is willing to fight through contact
- Shifty player who can re-direct quickly
Weaknesses:
- Below-average mass for short-yardage situations
- Does not have the mass to wear defenses down
- Willing blocker but giving up a lot of mass in pass protection