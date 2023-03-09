Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.88 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Christian McCaffrey

Summary:

Jahmyr Gibbs does not have the weight to hold up in pass protection, and receiving a featured back's workload is a concern. He is an elite pass-catcher who gets up to speed and changes directions quickly. The Georgia Tech transfer best fits in a scheme that utilizes its running backs in the pass game.

Strengths:

  • Elite pass-catcher
  • Gets up to speed quickly
  • Great top-end speed
  • Plays with good balance and is willing to fight through contact
  • Shifty player who can re-direct quickly

Weaknesses:

  • Below-average mass for short-yardage situations
  • Does not have the mass to wear defenses down
  • Willing blocker but giving up a lot of mass in pass protection