Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 57.81 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Kay-Jay Harris

Summary:

Javon Williams Jr. has good quickness for his size. He is a massive runner who has displayed good pass-catching ability. Size makes him difficult to bring down in open space, but Williams lacks breakaway speed.

Strengths:

Good quickness

Good pass-catching ability

Size makes him difficult to bring down in open space

Weaknesses: