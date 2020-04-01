Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 95

Strengths:

  • Exudes confidence
  • Best coverage CB in this class and it's not even close
  • At 6-1, 205, ideal size/speed for NFL CB

Weaknesses:

  • Sometimes struggles to get off WR blocks in run game
  • Could be better in run support
  • Can be too grabby on downfield routes
