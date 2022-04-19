Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.81 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Strengths:

Smaller, vertical-based WR with moments of choppy, separation-creating footwork. Ran a variety of intricate, downfield routes in college and was targeted frequently, especially relative to how much insane talent was around him. Tracks it well over his shoulder. In a niche role, where he's given free releases/schemed open across the field, he can be useful. Just not a one-on-one type.

Weaknesses:

Not a serious YAC threat but not super stiff and incapable with the ball in his hands either. Not a contested-catch type, and his speed isn't genuinely threatening. Length and strength are average at best and will be hurdles for him at the next level. Tore ACL late in the year.

Accolades: