Player Blurb: Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Size, weight, athleticism freak who runs high with explosive flashes. Somewhat powerful runner, mainly due to his large frame. Lacks make-you-miss ability.

College Recap:

A former 247Sports Composite five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., Scarbrough was a member of Alabama’s 2014 class but his enrollment was delayed until the spring of 2015. The Tuscaloosa native didn’t see much action as a freshman, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown in a very limited role due to a crowded backfield that was led by Heisman winner Derrick Henry. But the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Scarbrough broke out in 2016, rushing for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He finished the year on a tear, amassing 364 yards and six scores over the final three games before suffering a broken leg late in the National Championship game. The injury did little to temper expectations for Scarbrough heading into 2017 as he entered the year as one of the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. But Scarbrough’s junior season didn’t go quite as planned as he finished the year with just 596 yards on the ground and eight scores. Though he averaged a career-low 4.8 yards per carry, he picked up a first down or a touchdown on 37 of his 124 rush attempts, proving the Tide with an effective weapon in short-yardage situations. And he also flashed some ability as a pass-catcher, finishing second on the team with 17 receptions for 109 yards. Scarbrough declared for the draft within days of Alabama winning the national title. - Chance Linton, 247Sports