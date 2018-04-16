Player Blurb: J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Extremely experienced, hot-and-cold quarterback with loads of designed-run experience. Not a quick, full-field reader. Pocket presence is poor, as for as many times as he creates a play with his legs, he has two or three plays in which he runs into pressure. Good, not great athlete. Average arm.

College Recap:

A four-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite from Wichita Falls, Texas, Barrett is the most-decorated quarterback in Ohio State history. As a redshirt freshman in 2014 he was named first-team All-Big Ten and set the conference record with 45 total touchdowns (34 passing, 11 rushing). Barrett passed for 2,834 yards (11 interceptions) and added 938 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry). He suffered a broken ankle in the final regular-season game against Michigan. Cardale Jones then took over at quarterback as the Buckeyes won the national championship. In 2015, Jones began the season as the starter, but Barrett eventually won back the starting job. He finished his third-year sophomore season with 992 passing yards (11 TDs, 4 INTs) and 682 rushing yards (5.9 ypc, 11 TDs). As a fourth-year junior in 2016, Barrett started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was named co-Big Ten Player of the Year (along with Penn State's Saquon Barkley). Barrett passed for 2,555 yards (24 TDs, 7 INTs) and rushed for 845 yards (4.1 ypc, 9 TDs).

As a fifth-year senior in 2017, Barrett started all 14 games for Ohio State, and finished the season with 3,053 passing yards (35 TDs, 9 INTs) and 798 rushing yards (4.8 ypc, 12 TDs). He broke his own conference record with 47 total touchdowns, and was named first-team All-Big Ten for the third time in his career. Barrett holds Big Ten career records for total yards (12,697), touchdown passes (104) and total touchdowns (147). -- Dave Biddle