Player Blurb: Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Wide, long defensive tackle with impressive first snap and heavy hands en route to the backfield. Will make transition from lower division in college to NFL. Can play five-technique or inside at three-technique.

College Recap:

Shepherd started his collegiate career at Simon Fraser University, then joined Fort Hays State as a sophomore. He started all 12 games his first year in Kansas, racking up 69 tackles (five for loss) and three sacks while also blocking two kicks. Shepherd was second-team All-MIAA as a junior after recording 61 tackles (9.5 for loss), three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Shepherd's senior year earned him first-team All-America honors by the American Football Coaches Association, and second-team honors by the Associated Press. He finished the year with 38 tackles (12.5 for loss) and four sacks, and he notched three tackles for loss in the team's MIAA title-clinching win. -- R.J. White