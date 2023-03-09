Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 81.82 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Neville Gallimore

Summary:

Zacch Pickens is a former five-star recruit who flashed at times, but would've liked to see him play with more consistency. That said, when he's on, he's a disruptive middle-of-the-defense player who regularly gets into the backfield, either forcing the RB to bounce the play outside or getting the QB off his spot on passing downs.

Strengths:

Explosive off snap when lined up over the center; can quickly win leverage battle early in rep, push the pocket

Stout vs. double teams

Good lateral movement for size; will run down plays on perimeter

Active hand in pass rush, can push pocket with power; even when he doesn't get to QB, always gets hands up

Weaknesses: