|
|
|MIN
|PHI
Vikings-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Still the offensive coordinator in Indianapolis, Nick Sirianni could not miss an opportunity to scout some of the loaded talent that littered the rosters of LSU and Clemson in the 2020 national championship game.
Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow were the can't-miss QBs.
Sirianni, though, also kept an eye on LSU's Justin Jefferson, the dynamic receiver who had nine catches for 106 yards and sent the Tigers to the national title.
As for Sirianni's scouting report?
''Man, this Justin Jefferson guy is really, really good,'' Sirianni said. ''Like, he's really quick. He's got great hands. He runs really good routes. I remember it made the game a little more enjoyable for me.''
The enjoyment from his play might dim a bit Monday night if Sirianni - in his second season as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles - has to watch Jefferson - in his third season as a Pro Bowl receiver for the Minnesota Vikings - put up big numbers against a maligned Eagles defense.
After accumulating the most yards receiving in NFL history over a player's first two seasons, Jefferson went wild in the opening win over the Green Bay Packers with 184 receiving yards and two TDs. He had a franchise-record 158 receiving yards in the first half.
''Incredibly fortunate to have a guy like Justin on our team,'' Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.
And thanks to the Eagles, incredibly lucky.
The Eagles needed a wide receiver in 2020 and Jefferson was still on the board when it was their turn to draft with the 21st pick. The Eagles passed on Jefferson and instead went with TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor. The Vikings had the 22nd pick and their reaction to Philadelphia's Reagor pick was one of absolute glee - team officials laughing at their good fortune that Jefferson would be their pick.
Jefferson is a star attraction Monday night when the teams play at the Linc.
''He's a different breed,'' Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said. ''He's one of the best players on their team, so they're going to find a way to get him the ball.''
Hey, Reagor will be there, too, only as an afterthought with, of all teams, the Vikings after he washed out with the Eagles. Reagor had 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Eagles. He'll return to Philadelphia as the Vikings' primary punt returner. He made two fair catches and returned one punt for 7 yards against the Packers.
Reagor didn't work out for the Eagles. But the Eagles aren't hurting at wideout.
DeVonta Smith (who somehow did not have a catch in the Eagles' 38-35 win over Detroit) and A.J. Brown just might be the best pairing in franchise history. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards, tying his career high, in his Eagles debut on Sunday and quickly has become QB Jalen Hurts' go-to option on the outside. The Eagles traded the No. 18 overall pick and a third-rounder to the Tennessee Titans on draft day for Brown, who then signed a four-year deal with $57 million guaranteed.
Smith set a club rookie record last season with 916 yards receiving, but went without a catch against the Lions while being targeted just four times. It's likely Hurts will look to get Smith more involved against Minnesota.
''DeVonta is a premier player in this league, and did I think in a million years he wouldn't have a catch? Absolutely not,'' Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said. ''I did not think it was going to go that way. But that's my job, I've got to get him the ball.''
If Hurts can hit Smith and Brown for big plays, look out. If not, the Vikings just might be laughing again at the Eagles expense.
NEW HOME FOR HICKS
Reagor isn't the only former Eagles player visiting with the Vikings. Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who tied a career high with 14 tackles and had a sack and a forced fumble in his debut for Minnesota last week, played the first four years of his career for Philadelphia and was a starter on the Super Bowl championship team in the 2018 season.
Hicks played the last three years for Arizona before signing with the Vikings as a free agent to join stalwart Eric Kendricks in the middle of their revamped scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, after losing the first nine starts of his career in Monday night games, has won two of those in a row - at Chicago in 2020 and 2021.
He's 2-3 with the Vikings on Monday nights. Minnesota, 5-10 in its last 15 games on Monday night, last played at Philadelphia on Monday night on Sept. 20, 2004, a 27-16 loss.
PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD
Greg Joseph kicked a career-best 56-yard field goal in the opener for the Vikings and has missed only one FG (from 53 yards) over his last 12 games.
Not bad. But how about this? Harrison Smith got his 30th career interception last week against the Packers. That's the most among active NFL safeties since he entered the league in 2012.
---
AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:26
|15:34
|1st Downs
|5
|10
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|93
|187
|Total Plays
|18
|27
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|38
|Rush Attempts
|6
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|61
|149
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|12-13
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.3
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|1
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|2-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|61
|PASS YDS
|149
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|93
|TOTAL YDS
|187
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
8
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|9/12
|61
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|17
|0
|17
|1
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
8
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|1
|7
|0
|7
|8
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
D. Cook 4 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Cook
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|4
|3
|24
|0
|11
|5
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
I. Smith 84 TE
8
FPTS
|I. Smith
|4
|2
|4
|1
|2
|8
|
D. Cook 4 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Cook
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 MLB
|E. Kendricks
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tomlinson 94 DE
|D. Tomlinson
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hicks 58 MLB
|J. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 LB
|D. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 DT
|H. Phillips
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
1
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|3
|47.3
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|12/13
|157
|1
|0
|19
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|6
|20
|0
|12
|4
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
19
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|5
|15
|1
|8
|19
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
14
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|2
|69
|1
|53
|14
|
D. Goedert 88 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Goedert
|3
|2
|31
|0
|18
|5
|
A. Brown 11 WR
5
FPTS
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|30
|0
|19
|5
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
3
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|2
|2
|14
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Smith 6 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Smith
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|3
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
4
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox 29 CB
|A. Maddox
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Slay 2 CB
|D. Slay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Graham 55 DE
|B. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|2
|46.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
14
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|6.5
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Covey
|2
|3.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 34(5:12 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 56 yards to PHI 10 - Center-A.DePaola. B.Covey to PHI 15 for 5 yards (D.Wonnum).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 34(5:15 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith (T.Edwards).
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 33(5:59 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 34 for 1 yard (A.Maddox; J.Hargrave).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 26(6:20 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 33 for 7 yards (D.Slay).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - PHI 31(6:28 - 2nd) A.Siposs punts 43 yards to MIN 26 - Center-R.Lovato - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 25(7:01 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to Z.Pascal to PHI 31 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan; E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PHI 25(7:08 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to D.Goedert (C.Dantzler).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(7:44 - 2nd) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 25 for -2 yards (P.Jones).
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - PHI 14(8:07 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end ran ob at PHI 22 for 8 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on MIN-C.Dantzler - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 16(8:53 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 14 for -2 yards (C.Dantzler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 16(9:34 - 2nd) J.Hurts left end to PHI 16 for no gain (C.Dantzler).
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 58 yards from MIN 35 to PHI 7. Q.Watkins to PHI 16 for 9 yards (J.Metellus).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:39 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 2(9:43 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 19(10:24 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Mundt to PHI 2 for 17 yards (H.Reddick).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 34(11:07 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short right to K.Osborn to PHI 19 for 15 yards (A.Maddox).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 39(11:51 - 2nd) A.Mattison left end to PHI 34 for 5 yards (K.White).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(12:29 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to PHI 39 for -1 yards (T.Edwards).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 49(12:53 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to PHI 38 for 11 yards (A.Maddox).
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 34(13:30 - 2nd) J.Reagor right end ran ob at PHI 49 for 17 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 27(14:13 - 2nd) K.Cousins scrambles right end to MIN 34 for 7 yards (H.Reddick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:52 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook to MIN 27 for 2 yards (T.Edwards) [M.Williams].
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+53 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 47(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep left to Q.Watkins for 53 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(0:14 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 47 for 2 yards (J.Bullard).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 37(0:39 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 40 for 3 yards (J.Bullard). PENALTY on MIN-J.Bullard - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 26(1:05 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to A.Brown to PHI 37 for 11 yards (H.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 31(1:28 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 36 for 5 yards (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on PHI-I.Seumalo - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 31 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 23(1:57 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith pushed ob at PHI 31 for 8 yards (H.Smith).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 21(2:43 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to M.Sanders to PHI 23 for 2 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(3:19 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to PHI 21 for 3 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 44(3:25 - 1st) R.Wright punts 38 yards to PHI 18 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by B.Covey.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 44(3:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to I.Smith (J.Bradberry).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 42(4:00 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to I.Smith pushed ob at MIN 44 for 2 yards (B.Graham).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 39(4:37 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 42 for 3 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - PHI 13(4:46 - 1st) A.Siposs punts 49 yards to MIN 38 - Center-R.Lovato. J.Reagor to MIN 39 for 1 yard (Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 21(5:17 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at PHI 13 for -8 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - PHI 31(5:45 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 37 for 6 yards (C.Sullivan). PENALTY on PHI-D.Smith - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at PHI 31 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 18 - PHI 15(6:29 - 1st) J.Hurts pass deep middle to Q.Watkins to PHI 31 for 16 yards (C.Bynum).
|Fumble
1 & 15 - PHI 18(7:05 - 1st) J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 13 - recovered by PHI-M.Sanders at PHI 14. M.Sanders to PHI 15 for 1 yard (Z.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 23(7:34 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to PHI 27 for 4 yards (C.Bynum). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 23 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 30(7:44 - 1st) R.Wright punts 48 yards to PHI 22 - Center-A.DePaola. B.Covey to PHI 23 for 1 yard (T.Dye).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 30(7:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass incomplete short left to J.Jefferson (D.Slay) [J.Sweat].
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 24(8:32 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 30 for 6 yards (A.Maddox).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:09 - 1st) D.Cook up the middle to MIN 24 for -1 yards (J.Sweat).
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 60 yards from PHI 40 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs. PENALTY on MIN-P.Peterson - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 3(9:14 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 16(9:44 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert to MIN 3 for 13 yards (H.Smith).
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 24(10:12 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Pascal to MIN 16 for 8 yards (P.Peterson) [E.Kendricks].
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 27(10:39 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to MIN 24 for 3 yards (D.Hunter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 31(11:18 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end to MIN 27 for 4 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - PHI 50(11:47 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to A.Brown to MIN 31 for 19 yards (H.Smith - C.Bynum).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PHI 45(12:20 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to K.Gainwell to MIN 33 for 12 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on PHI-L.Dickerson - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 45 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PHI 45(13:03 - 1st) J.Hurts sacked at MIN 45 for 0 yards (sack split by D.Tomlinson and H.Phillips).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(13:32 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to MIN 45 for 2 yards (D.Tomlinson).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41(13:59 - 1st) M.Sanders left end to MIN 47 for 12 yards (D.Wonnum).
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 23(14:32 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to D.Goedert pushed ob at PHI 41 for 18 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 18(14:57 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to PHI 23 for 5 yards (H.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 51 yards from MIN 35 to PHI 14. Q.Watkins to PHI 18 for 4 yards (P.Jones).
-
TEN
BUF
7
27
3rd 7:32 ESPN
-
MIN
PHI
7
14
2nd 5:00 ABC
-
LAC
KC
24
27
Final AMZN
-
CAR
NYG
16
19
Final FOX
-
IND
JAC
0
24
Final CBS
-
MIA
BAL
42
38
Final CBS
-
NE
PIT
17
14
Final CBS
-
NYJ
CLE
31
30
Final CBS
-
TB
NO
20
10
Final FOX
-
WAS
DET
27
36
Final FOX
-
ATL
LAR
27
31
Final FOX
-
SEA
SF
7
27
Final FOX
-
ARI
LV
29
23
Final/OT CBS
-
CIN
DAL
17
20
Final CBS
-
HOU
DEN
9
16
Final CBS
-
CHI
GB
10
27
Final NBC