|
|
|HOU
|JAC
Texans-Jaguars Preview
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks.
Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
Next up: Jacksonville (2-2) has a chance to end an eight-game slide against Houston (0-3-1) on Sunday. Winning would be another sign of progress for a franchise that's endured double-digits losses in 10 of the last 11 seasons and finished last in the AFC South in each of the previous four years.
''I know in my mind that's the deal, but listen, I don't want to keep pouring that on all our guys,'' first-year Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. ''This is a new team, new season, new opportunity for our guys. It may be something we talk about in small circles, but it's not a key message for me this week.''
Pederson's priority is getting his team to bounce back from a dismal performance at Philadelphia. Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times, including four fumbles, and Jacksonville's defense allowed 210 yards rushing.
The one positive: Despite the struggles, Jacksonville had a chance to tie the game on its last drive before Lawrence's final giveaway.
''We're going to be OK. We're going to be fine,'' Pederson said. ''Our guys understand. It's not something you have to sit there and browbeat them over the head. They understand. They know. The prized possession is the football, and we've got to take care of it.''
Houston, which held a plus-10 advantage in turnover margin during the eight-game series streak, could use a clean game Sunday. The Jaguars are tied for third in the NFL with nine takeaways.
Davis Mills has five touchdown passes and five turnovers in four games. He also has been sacked 11 times. He hasn't been great, but he's been far from the team's only issue.
''As I see it right now, we've been in every game,'' Texans coach Lovie Smith said. ''We've had an opportunity. Glass half full. That's what you're looking at, opportunities right up until (the end) in different ways.''
Now, the Texans have a chance to run their winning streak against Jacksonville to nine.
''I think historically, at least for the most recent years, the Texans have always handled the Jags efficiently,'' Mills said. ''We've gotten wins in the recent years and we want to keep it rolling in the same way.''
KISS THE RING
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will present former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli his ''ring of excellence'' at halftime. Jaguars owner Shad Khan also will unveil new stadium signage to reflect Boselli's achievement as the franchise's first player in the Hall of Fame.
The game will include nearly 100 former players as part of the team's ''legends weekend'' and comes on the heels of the debut of ''71,'' a documentary about Boselli's life and career.
It's fitting timing considering the Texans chose Boselli with the first pick in the 2002 expansion draft. Houston took on Boselli's $6.8 million contract despite a lingering shoulder injury, and he never played a down for the Texans.
RUNNING WILD
Houston rookie Dameon Pierce ranks 10th in the NFL with 313 yards rushing after a career-best 131 yards on the ground last week against the Chargers. His 75-yard touchdown run was the third-longest run in team history.
He is one of just five rookies since 2017 to run for at least 300 yards in the first four games of a season, joining Kareem Hunt (502), Dalvin Cook (354), Josh Jacobs (307) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (304).
The fourth-round pick from nearby Florida needs 62 yards rushing Sunday to join Arian Foster and Lamar Miller as the only players in Texans history to reach 375 yards rushing in the team's first five games.
''I'm just trying to soak everything up and be a sponge,'' Pierce said.
COOKING THE JAGS
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has five 100-yard games and five touchdowns in six meetings with Jacksonville, capped by a 102-yard, two-touchdown performance last year.
Cooks is certainly aware of his success against Jacksonville but doesn't believe it has any bearing this week.
''I don't necessarily think about the past when you think of the Jacksonville Jaguars,'' he said. ''When you turn on the film, they're already showing that they're a completely different team in a good way.''
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|21:53
|25:40
|1st Downs
|10
|17
|Rushing
|5
|6
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|169
|352
|Total Plays
|38
|54
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|128
|Rush Attempts
|21
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|84
|224
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|19-29
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-28
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-49.8
|2-48.5
|Return Yards
|43
|67
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|2-21
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-24
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-9
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-3 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|84
|PASS YDS
|224
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|128
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|352
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Mills
|11/17
|84
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|16
|68
|0
|17
|10
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|15
|0
|9
|2
|
D. Mills 10 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Mills
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Collins 12 WR
5
FPTS
|N. Collins
|4
|2
|36
|0
|20
|5
|
D. Pierce 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Pierce
|4
|3
|14
|0
|11
|10
|
B. Cooks 13 WR
4
FPTS
|B. Cooks
|5
|3
|13
|0
|6
|4
|
J. Akins 88 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Akins
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
M. Schreck 47 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Schreck
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Pitre 5 FS
|J. Pitre
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 43 LB
|N. Hewitt
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Green 92 DL
|R. Green
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Wallow 32 LB
|G. Wallow
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 21 CB
|S. Nelson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 SS
|J. Owens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Collins 96 DT
|M. Collins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Addison 97 DE
|M. Addison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 55 DE
|J. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
6
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|2/2
|51
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|4
|49.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. King 25 DB
0
FPTS
|D. King
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|19/29
|224
|0
|1
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|10
|71
|0
|30
|10
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|10
|27
|0
|9
|5
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
8
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|3
|21
|0
|12
|8
|
J. Hasty 22 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Jones 11 WR
11
FPTS
|M. Jones
|5
|4
|76
|0
|37
|11
|
E. Engram 17 TE
11
FPTS
|E. Engram
|6
|5
|64
|0
|28
|11
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
10
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|10
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|3
|
C. Manhertz 84 TE
3
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|5
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
4
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|6
|3
|12
|0
|7
|4
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Jenkins 2 SS
|R. Jenkins
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 33 OLB
|D. Lloyd
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 23 OLB
|F. Oluokun
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Griffin 26 CB
|S. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 OLB
|T. Walker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 5 FS
|A. Cisco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Peters 98 DT
|C. Peters
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 NT
|D. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Patterson 10 K
6
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|2/2
|45
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|2
|48.5
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|23.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|2
|10.5
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - JAC 38(12:34 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 38 for no gain (C.Kirksey).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 44(13:03 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to HOU 38 for 6 yards (S.Nelson).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 47(13:47 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to HOU 44 for 3 yards (C.Kirksey - D.King).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 47(13:54 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep left to C.Kirk.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 36(14:21 - 4th) T.Lawrence scrambles left end pushed ob at JAC 48 for 12 yards (C.Kirksey). PENALTY on HOU-D.King - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 34(15:00 - 4th) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Robinson to JAC 36 for 2 yards (M.Collins).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 31(0:05 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 34 for 3 yards (S.Nelson).
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 11(0:42 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to M.Jones to JAC 31 for 20 yards (D.Stingley).
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - JAC 7(1:19 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to JAC 11 for 4 yards (N.Hewitt).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 9(1:54 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to JAC 7 for -2 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - HOU 49(2:01 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to JAC 9 - Center-J.Weeks - fair catch by J.Agnew.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - HOU 50(2:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to D.Pierce to JAC 49 for 1 yard (F.Oluokun - D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 48(3:16 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:54 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right end to HOU 48 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 31(4:34 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short left to J.Akins pushed ob at HOU 42 for 11 yards (R.Jenkins).
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 32(5:19 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 31 for -1 yards (F.Oluokun - R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(5:58 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to M.Schreck to HOU 32 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 24(6:40 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 26 for 2 yards (C.Peters).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 21(7:24 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 24 for 3 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15(8:04 - 3rd) D.Pierce left end to HOU 21 for 6 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 6(8:42 - 3rd) R.Burkhead right guard to HOU 15 for 9 yards (D.Lloyd; R.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 3(9:19 - 3rd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 6 for 3 yards (T.Campbell) [D.Hamilton].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 2(10:04 - 3rd) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 3 for 1 yard (T.Walker - R.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 7(10:12 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short right intended for Z.Jones INTERCEPTED by D.Stingley at HOU -7. D.Stingley to HOU 2 for 9 yards (T.Lawrence).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 16(10:50 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to HOU 7 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 23(11:24 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short left to Z.Jones to HOU 16 for 7 yards (S.Nelson; C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JAC 23(12:09 - 3rd) T.Etienne right end to HOU 23 for no gain (D.King).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 29(12:45 - 3rd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end ran ob at HOU 23 for 6 yards (G.Wallow).
|+17 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 46(13:26 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to M.Jones to HOU 29 for 17 yards (J.Pitre).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 45(14:03 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to HOU 46 for -1 yards (M.Collins - D.King).
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 27(14:28 - 3rd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to E.Engram to HOU 45 for 28 yards (J.Pitre - J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 27 for 2 yards (R.Green).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - JAC 26(0:11 - 2nd) R.Patterson 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke. Penalty on HOU-T.Smith - Defensive Offside - declined.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - JAC 26(0:15 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to T.Etienne to HOU 16 for 10 yards (C.Kirksey) [M.Collins]. FUMBLES (C.Kirksey) - RECOVERED by HOU-J.Pitre at HOU 11. J.Pitre to HOU 19 for 8 yards (D.Arnold; T.Etienne). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to T.Etienne (C.Kirksey) [M.Collins].
|Penalty
3 & 5 - JAC 16(0:23 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne pushed ob at HOU 4 for 12 yards (K.Grugier-Hill). PENALTY on JAC-J.Taylor - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JAC 16(0:26 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to D.Arnold.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 21(0:50 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to HOU 16 for 5 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 41(0:59 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep right to D.Arnold to HOU 21 for 20 yards (J.Pitre).
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 49(1:26 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to J.Robinson to HOU 41 for 10 yards (G.Wallow).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 40(2:00 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 49 for 9 yards (K.Grugier-Hill; J.Pitre).
|+25 YD
2 & 18 - JAC 15(2:27 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep middle to E.Engram to JAC 40 for 25 yards (J.Pitre). JAC-B.Bartch was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - JAC 20(2:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC-B.Bartch - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 20 - No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(3:17 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 20 for -3 yards (G.Wallow).
|Kickoff
|(3:23 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 67 yards from HOU 35 to JAC -2. J.Agnew to JAC 23 for 25 yards (D.Ogunbowale - J.Hansen).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - HOU 33(3:28 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 33(3:32 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 35(4:16 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to D.Pierce to JAC 33 for 2 yards (D.Lloyd).
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 39(4:58 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead to JAC 35 for 4 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 34(5:21 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 34 - No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(6:12 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to D.Pierce to JAC 34 for 11 yards (A.Cisco).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 50(6:55 - 2nd) D.Pierce left end to JAC 45 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun; D.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(7:32 - 2nd) D.Pierce left end to 50 for 5 yards (D.Lloyd; R.Jenkins).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - HOU 40(7:37 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to O.Howard (F.Oluokun). PENALTY on JAC-D.Lloyd - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 40 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 37(8:07 - 2nd) D.Mills up the middle to HOU 40 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - JAC 37(8:10 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to C.Kirk (D.King).
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 40(8:50 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 37 for 3 yards (R.Green).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 40(8:55 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones (G.Wallow).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(9:35 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to HOU 40 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 20(10:22 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to M.Jones to HOU 43 for 37 yards (J.Owens).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - JAC 17(11:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence left end to JAC 20 for 3 yards (J.Pitre).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - JAC 14(11:39 - 2nd) J.Agnew left end to JAC 17 for 3 yards (R.Green).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 8(12:18 - 2nd) J.Hasty right end to JAC 14 for 6 yards (R.Lopez).
|Kickoff
|(12:24 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn kicks 70 yards from HOU 35 to JAC -5. J.Agnew to JAC 34 for 39 yards (E.Murray - M.Stewart). PENALTY on JAC-A.Wingard - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 8 yards - enforced at JAC 16.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - HOU 31(12:29 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 32(13:08 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle to JAC 31 for 1 yard (T.Walker; D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HOU 32(13:50 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left end to JAC 32 for no gain (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(14:22 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to B.Cooks pushed ob at JAC 32 for 6 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 45(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pierce up the middle pushed ob at JAC 38 for 17 yards (S.Griffin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 38(0:05 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 45 for 7 yards (T.Walker - C.Peters).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 26(0:41 - 1st) D.Pierce up the middle to HOU 38 for 12 yards (T.Campbell).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:17 - 1st) D.Pierce left end to HOU 26 for 1 yard (F.Oluokun).
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from JAC 35 to HOU 1. T.Smith to HOU 25 for 24 yards (S.Quarterman - D.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - JAC 8(1:25 - 1st) R.Patterson 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 8(1:33 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - JAC 8(1:37 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to E.Engram.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JAC 9(2:14 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 8 for 1 yard (O.Okoronkwo).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 16(2:56 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 9 for 7 yards (D.Stingley; M.Addison).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 19(3:21 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Manhertz to HOU 16 for 3 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - JAC 23(3:49 - 1st) J.Robinson right end to HOU 19 for 4 yards (J.Hughes; J.Pitre).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(4:14 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to HOU 23 for 9 yards (J.Pitre).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - JAC 44(4:36 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Manhertz pushed ob at HOU 32 for 12 yards (D.Stingley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(5:02 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to HOU 44 for 4 yards (R.Lopez; J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 32(5:25 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to T.Etienne pushed ob at HOU 48 for 20 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 26(5:36 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to JAC 17 - Center-J.Weeks. J.Agnew to JAC 32 for 15 yards (T.Hairston).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 26(5:41 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks [F.Oluokun].
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 26(5:45 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to D.Pierce.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 24(6:24 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 26 for 2 yards (A.Gotsis - D.Lloyd).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 4(7:10 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 24 for 20 yards (S.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - JAC 43(7:16 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 39 yards to HOU 4 - Center-R.Matiscik - fair catch by D.King.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 45(7:51 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones to HOU 43 for 2 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAC 45(7:56 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep middle to M.Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 47(8:31 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones to HOU 45 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(8:59 - 1st) T.Etienne right end pushed ob at HOU 47 for 30 yards (J.Owens).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - JAC 5(9:31 - 1st) T.Etienne right end to JAC 23 for 18 yards (J.Owens).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 3(10:13 - 1st) J.Robinson up the middle to JAC 5 for 2 yards (C.Kirksey).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 48(10:23 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 45 yards to JAC 3 - Center-J.Weeks - downed by HOU-G.Arnold.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 48(10:26 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to R.Burkhead [A.Key].
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 47(11:08 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to JAC 48 for 5 yards (R.Jenkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 47(11:46 - 1st) D.Pierce right end to HOU 47 for no gain (D.Lloyd).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(12:21 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 47 for 16 yards (S.Griffin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - JAC 21(12:36 - 1st) L.Cooke punts 58 yards to HOU 21 - Center-R.Matiscik. D.King to HOU 31 for 10 yards (A.Wingard - C.Claybrooks).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JAC 21(12:39 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 20(13:22 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to E.Engram to JAC 21 for 1 yard (S.Nelson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 20(13:58 - 1st) J.Robinson right guard to JAC 20 for no gain (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOU 29(14:09 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 57 yards to JAC 14 - Center-J.Weeks. J.Agnew to JAC 20 for 6 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin; G.Wallow).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 29(14:14 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to B.Cooks (D.Williams).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to B.Cooks to HOU 29 for 4 yards (S.Griffin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to N.Collins (A.Gotsis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Patterson kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
ATL
TB
0
21
3rd 3:25 FOX
-
CHI
MIN
19
21
4th 14:28 FOX
-
DET
NE
0
26
4th 15:00 FOX
-
HOU
JAC
6
6
4th 12:27 CBS
-
LAC
CLE
27
21
3rd 4:39 CBS
-
MIA
NYJ
17
19
3rd 3:55 CBS
-
PIT
BUF
3
31
3rd 5:19 CBS
-
SEA
NO
19
24
3rd 9:37 FOX
-
TEN
WAS
14
17
3rd 4:36 CBS
-
SF
CAR
0
040 O/U
+6
Sun 4:05pm CBS
-
DAL
LAR
0
042 O/U
-5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
PHI
ARI
0
048.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 4:25pm FOX
-
CIN
BAL
0
047.5 O/U
-3
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
LV
KC
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
IND
DEN
12
9
Final/OT AMZN
-
NYG
GB
27
22
Final NFLN