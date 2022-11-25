|
|
|GB
|PHI
Packers-Eagles Preview
PHILADELPHIA (AP) The Eagles are trying to make Green Bay's playoff hopes fade to black.
Philadelphia is flying high as the best team in the NFL with a 9-1 record, a pretty good mark in any season, but one historically in franchise history that has steered the Eagles on a path toward greatness.
Led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, the Eagles joined the 1949, 1960, 1980, 2004 and 2017 teams as the only ones in team history that opened the season 9-1. That's some pretty heady company. Each of those teams reached a championship game.
The 1949 and 1960 teams won NFL championships and the 2017 team won the franchise's first Super Bowl. The Eagles lost the Super Bowl in the 1980 and 2004 seasons.
Next up, a blackout.
The Eagles are set to debut all-black helmets Sunday night when they host the Green Bay Packers (4-7).
The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers have lost six of seven games and might need to win each of their final six regular-season contests just to make the playoffs.
Philadelphia's black helmets will be paired with black jerseys and black pants for a unique look for a franchise synonymous with green.
For the rest of the NFL this season, green with envy.
And the Eagles know it. Coach Nick Sirianni went so far after last week's win over Indianapolis to dedicate the win to Frank Reich, the recently fired Colts coach who gave Sirianni his big break as offensive coordinator in Indy.
''They've added some pieces this year and it's really helped them,'' Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. ''And I think a lot of their great players are playing at a really great level. I mean, you look no further than they're led by Jalen Hurts, and I mean he's playing at an MVP-type level.''
There's little dearth of motivation for the Eagles, and Sirianni has yet to feel like his team needs much more than his usual Saturday night pep talk in the team meeting. The Eagles are the toast of the town and DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and Darius Slay were among the members that received a roaring ovation when they attended a 76ers game this week.
It helps to enjoy the week when a player like Hurts at times makes wins look easy.
Hurts continued his MVP-level season when he capped Philadelphia's fourth-quarter comeback from a 10-point hole with a 7-yard TD run on a draw play with 1:20 remaining. Hurts rushed for a team-best 86 yards in addition to the touchdown to increase his season totals on the ground to 440 yards and eight TDs. Combined with his 2,407 yards passing, Hurts ranks fourth in the NFL in total yards (2,847) and he also is fourth in total TDs (23).
Contrast those numbers to those for Rodgers, who is still fourth in the NFL with 19 TD passes, and sixth in both passing yards (2,542) and completions (243). Rodgers, who will turn 39 on Dec. 2, has 13 TDs and four interceptions over the last seven games, six of which have been defeats.
The dropoff is steep in Green Bay after the Packers won 13 games in each of the first three seasons under fourth-year coach Matt LaFleur.
Rodgers has four MVP awards. Hurts wants to win his first and his offensive coordinator has stumped on his QB's behalf.
''Yeah, the way he's playing right now, absolutely,'' Shane Steichen said. ''When we needed to come up with big plays, he did it for us, and that's what great players do. He's continuing to grow and getting better every single day, but we've got to keep grinding away. It's week by week, and we've got to continue to grow.''
Keeping the Eagles as the team to beat in the NFL can only help Hurts' cause.
That includes winning the games at home a team like the Eagles are supposed to win - like Sunday against the Packers.
SURGING WATSON
After dealing with injuries for much of his rookie season, Packers receiver Christian Watson has come on strong lately.
The second-round pick out of North Dakota State had his first three career touchdown catches in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys and followed that up with two touchdown receptions in a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He is the first Packers rookie to catch multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games since Max McGee in 1954.
FEASTING ON TURNOVERS
Philadelphia has the NFL's best record in part because of a plus-12 turnover margin that leads the NFL. The Eagles entered this week's action having picked off 13 passes to tie Buffalo for the NFL lead.
The Eagles essentially are succeeding with the same formula that helped Green Bay the last few years.
Green Bay's plus-32 turnover margin from 2019-21 led all teams during that stretch, but the Packers are at minus-4 this season. Only five NFL teams entered this week with a worse turnover margin.
RODGERS' THUMB
Rodgers hurt his right thumb in the final play of a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9 and has been dealing with the injury ever since. Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday the thumb is broken.
The injury hasn't caused him to miss any games, but it has limited his practice time, and his play hasn't measured up to his MVP performances of the last two seasons. That Giants game started the Packers' current 1-6 tailspin.
FAMILIAR NAME
Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr.'s father played offensive tackle for Philadelphia from 2000-08 and made the Pro Bowl in 2002. Jon Runyan Sr. later served as a two-term Republican congressman from New Jersey and now is the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration.
---
AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Wisconsin contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|7:21
|9:57
|1st Downs
|7
|9
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|141
|188
|Total Plays
|16
|24
|Avg Gain
|8.8
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|155
|Rush Attempts
|8
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.4
|8.2
|Net Yards Passing
|82
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|10.3
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|48
|20
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-48
|1-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|82
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|141
|TOTAL YDS
|188
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
7
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|5/8
|82
|1
|1
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Jones 33 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|33
|0
|30
|6
|
C. Watson 9 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Watson
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
R. Tonyan 85 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Tonyan
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|2
|1
|11
|1
|11
|8
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 OLB
|K. Enagbare
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 LB
|K. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 58 OLB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
2
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|2
|24.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|3/5
|33
|0
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hurts 1 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|7
|103
|0
|42
|11
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|10
|46
|2
|15
|17
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
6
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|2
|6
|1
|4
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Brown 11 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|3
|
D. Smith 6 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Smith
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
M. Sanders 26 RB
17
FPTS
|M. Sanders
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
H. Reddick 7 OLB
|H. Reddick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Cox 91 DE
|F. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 FS
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 32 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SS
|M. Epps
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 MLB
|T. Edwards
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 93 DT
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sweat 94 DE
|J. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 97 NT
|J. Hargrave
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. White 43 OLB
|K. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Scott 35 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(12:42 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to PHI 36 for 6 yards (H.Reddick).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(13:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Tonyan to PHI 42 for 17 yards (R.Blankenship).
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - GB 29(14:10 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to GB 41 for 12 yards (T.Edwards; M.Epps).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(14:54 - 2nd) A.Dillon left end to GB 29 for 4 yards (M.Williams).
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 2(15:00 - 2nd) M.Sanders right guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 3(0:13 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to GB 2 for 1 yard (R.Ford; K.Enagbare).
|+42 YD
3 & 2 - PHI 45(0:53 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 3 for 42 yards (R.Douglas).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 49(1:35 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to GB 45 for 4 yards (K.Barnes - J.Reed).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(2:02 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short middle to M.Sanders to GB 49 for 4 yards (Q.Walker).
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - PHI 24(2:32 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short right to A.Brown to PHI 47 for 23 yards (R.Douglas).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(3:09 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to PHI 24 for -1 yards (P.Smith).
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(3:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to R.Cobb for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
4 & 5 - GB 32(3:37 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass deep middle to C.Watson to PHI 11 for 21 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson). PHI-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. Penalty on PHI-K.White - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - GB 35(4:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to PHI 32 for 3 yards (J.Scott; T.Edwards).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 35(4:25 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to R.Cobb.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 37(5:00 - 1st) A.Jones right end to PHI 35 for 2 yards (J.Hargrave; K.White).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - PHI 37(5:06 - 1st) J.Hurts FUMBLES (Aborted) at PHI 37 - recovered by PHI-M.Sanders at PHI 37. M.Sanders to PHI 37 for no gain (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - PHI 37(5:30 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle to PHI 37 for no gain (K.Enagbare).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 35(6:08 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to PHI 37 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 28(6:34 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to PHI 35 for 7 yards (K.Enagbare).
|Kickoff
|(6:40 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 57 yards from GB 35 to PHI 8. B.Scott to PHI 28 for 20 yards (D.Leavitt).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:40 - 1st) M.Crosby extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(6:51 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
2 & 11 - GB 50(7:33 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to PHI 20 for 30 yards (T.Edwards).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 49(8:13 - 1st) A.Jones left guard to 50 for -1 yards (F.Cox).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(8:51 - 1st) A.Jones right end to PHI 49 for 10 yards (M.Epps).
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 62 yards from PHI 35 to GB 3. K.Nixon to GB 41 for 38 yards (N.Dean).
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(9:02 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15(9:08 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 23(9:43 - 1st) J.Hurts left end pushed ob at GB 15 for 8 yards (A.Amos).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 29(10:23 - 1st) M.Sanders left guard to GB 23 for 6 yards (Q.Walker).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GB 15(10:32 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short right intended for A.Lazard INTERCEPTED by J.Scott (D.Slay) at GB 29. J.Scott ran ob at GB 29 for no gain (R.Cobb).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GB 9(11:11 - 1st) A.Jones up the middle to GB 15 for 6 yards (J.Hargrave; J.Sweat).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 9(11:16 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|Kickoff
|(11:19 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 66 yards from PHI 35 to GB -1. K.Nixon to GB 9 for 10 yards (Z.Pascal).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:19 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 4(11:25 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 6(11:44 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to GB 4 for 2 yards (K.Enagbare; A.Amos).
|+28 YD
3 & 6 - PHI 34(12:09 - 1st) J.Hurts up the middle pushed ob at GB 6 for 28 yards (A.Amos).
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - PHI 32(12:46 - 1st) M.Sanders right end to GB 34 for -2 yards (J.Hollins - R.Douglas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 38(13:18 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left to D.Smith to GB 32 for 6 yards (J.Alexander).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - PHI 46(13:43 - 1st) M.Sanders up the middle to GB 38 for 8 yards (K.Barnes).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 49(14:18 - 1st) M.Sanders left tackle to GB 46 for 5 yards (P.Smith; A.Amos).
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - PHI 25(14:50 - 1st) J.Hurts scrambles right end pushed ob at PHI 49 for 24 yards (R.Ford). GB-D.Savage was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to D.Smith.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to D.Smith (K.Enagbare).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
-
GB
PHI
14
20
2nd 12:42 NBC
-
PIT
IND
0
039.5 O/U
-2.5
Mon 8:15pm ESPN
-
BUF
DET
28
25
Final CBS
-
NYG
DAL
20
28
Final FOX
-
NE
MIN
26
33
Final NBC
-
ATL
WAS
13
19
Final FOX
-
BAL
JAC
27
28
Final CBS
-
CHI
NYJ
10
31
Final FOX
-
CIN
TEN
20
16
Final CBS
-
DEN
CAR
10
23
Final FOX
-
HOU
MIA
15
30
Final CBS
-
TB
CLE
17
23
Final/OT FOX
-
LAC
ARI
25
24
Final CBS
-
LV
SEA
40
34
Final/OT CBS
-
LAR
KC
10
26
Final FOX
-
NO
SF
0
13
Final FOX