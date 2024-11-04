The Arizona Cardinals currently sit in first place in the NFC West with a 5-4 record, so general manager Monti Ossenfort is looking to buy at the trade deadline. On Monday, he acquired some extra pass-rush help, as the Cardinals are sending a sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Baron Browning, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Browning being traded should come as no surprise. NFL.com reported recently that the 25-year-old was, "at the center of trade calls" due to his perceived upside, but his injury history was a concern. Browning started the first two games of this season, but a foot injury then landed him on injured reserve. He returned to the lineup in Week 7, but has not registered a start since then. Browning made one tackle in the 41-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Ohio State product was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He began as an inside linebacker before being moved to pass rusher, and recorded a combined 9.5 sacks in 2022-23. With Browning on the final year of his rookie deal, the Cardinals will get a good look at him before he hits free agency this offseason.

This is a developing story.