The Cleveland Browns are 1-5, sticking with quarterback Deshaun Watson despite hist struggles, are among the bottom in passing yards, touchdowns and points per game, and are dead last in passing yards per attempt and just traded their top receiver Amari Cooper. Things are a bit of a mess in Cleveland and in an attempt to make moves that help them in the future, more changes could be coming.

One rumor swirling around the NFL world is that some veterans could be heading elsewhere, including edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. There is speculation the veteran could go to the Detroit Lions, as they just lost their defensive star Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending leg injury and could use a boost at the position.

When asked about these rumors, Smith said he hadn't heard anything. While he didn't confirm anything, he also didn't mention wanting to stay in The Land.

"You know what, that's not my decision. That's all upstairs," Smith said, via BrownsZone.com. "I would rather you ask them to see what that would be."

He discussed Hutchinson's injury and did admit that he would like to join the NFC North, because he would get to play two of his former teams, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

"Hate that injury happened to [Hutchinson], a guy that was on his way to get Defensive Player of the Year possibly. That's a big loss for them," Smith said. "But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year. So, yeah, that'll be big."

While the Browns only have one win, the Lions have just one loss, so he would also be moving to a potential playoff team.

"I'm staying positive, but now that you say that, it might be a good look, a good feel for me," he said of the potential of joining Detroit.

The three-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $23 million contract with $12 million guaranteed in March. He originally joined the Browns in 2023.

Cleveland is on a four-game losing streak and have the Cincinnati Bengals up next for an AFC North showdown.