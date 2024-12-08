Did the Chicago Bears make the right move in firing coach Matt Eberflus? After a 4-2 start to the 2024 NFL regular season, the Bears have lost six straight, including losing on a Hail Mary, blocked field goal, and poor clock management. While the team had never fired a head coach in-season in more than 100 years as an NFL franchise, blowing an opportunity against Detroit cost Eberflus his job on Black Friday. With new coach Thomas Brown, who had recently been promoted to offensive coordinator, the Bears (4-8) travel west to face the 49ers (5-7) on Sunday. Chicago is a three-point underdog in the latest Week 14 NFL odds, with the total at 44 points. The 49ers will be without running backs Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle), who were both placed on IR. Which team should you target with your NFL picks against the spread? Before you make any Week 14 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 13 NFL slate and delivers NFL score predictions and NFL analysis for each matchup. After a 12-4 betting record in Week 13, he is now 101-46 (69%) since Week 4. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions has been profitable at their favorite sports betting sites and betting apps. You can only see Cohen's Week 14 NFL exact score predictions at SportsLine.

After diving into all 13 games from the NFL's Week 14, Cohen is high on the Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 44.5) to beat the Seattle Seahawks, 30-23, on Sunday. Arizona lost this same matchup two weeks ago, 16-6 in Seattle, and sits one game back of the Seahawks for the NFC West Division lead. With the defending NFC champion 49ers likely out of the mix, Sunday's game will go a long way in determining which team will host a playoff game during the second weekend in January.

Arizona is 4-2 at home this season, with three of those wins by 20 or more points. Quarterback Kyler Murray has accounted for 10 of his 17 total touchdowns at home, while completing more than 70 percent of his passes at State Farm Stadium. Seattle has won six straight games in this rivalry but Cohen believes this matchup will be the polar opposite of Week 12's matchup, including a high-scoring affair. See his other Week 14 football score predictions at SportsLine.

