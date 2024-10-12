The Green Bay Packers have survived an uneven start this season to emerge 3-2 and a playoff contender in the NFC. After quarterback Jordan Love went down at the end of the team's loss to the Eagles in Brazil, backup Malik Willis engineered victories over the Colts and Titans in Weeks 2 and 3. Love returned in Week 4 against the Vikings, but a furious comeback attempt fell short. After a road victory over the Rams, Green Bay faces Arizona at home this week with a chance to get plenty of momentum going forward. Can you trust the Packers (-5.5) with your Week 6 NFL score predictions and NFL betting strategy? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks, be sure to see the exact NFL score predictions from SportsLine expert Eric Cohen.

Cohen, a SportsLine NFL expert and host of the Friday "Early Edge NFL Props Show" on SportsLine's YouTube page, evaluated the entire Week 6 NFL slate and delivers score predictions and analysis for each matchup. He is 20-10 with his picks over the last two weeks and is now 20-16 (56%) on his posted NFL plays on SportsLine thus far this season.

Top Week 6 NFL picks

After diving into all 14 games from the NFL's sixth week, Cohen is high on the Lions (-3, 52.5) to beat the Cowboys, 31-26, in a matchup of two NFC playoff teams from last year. Detroit will try to seek revenge on Dallas for a controversial loss towards the end of the 2023 regular season. A late two-point conversion was overturned due to a technicality and on the third attempt, after a Dallas penalty, Detroit was unsuccessful.

For the Lions to succeed on Sunday, they are expected to lean on their ground game, fueled by David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. In four games thus far, the two dynamic running backs are averaging a combined 139 yards and approximately two touchdowns per game. The Cowboys are surrendering 135 yards per game on the ground, ninth worst in the league. Cohen believes that Detroit will exploit this weakness and try to keep Dallas' potent offense off the field en route to a notable road win in NFC play. See his other Week 6 football score predictions at SportsLine.

How to make Week 6 NFL score predictions

