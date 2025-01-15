The phrase opposites attract has commonly been used in reference to the dating world, but it also applies to NFL head coaching searches. Over the years, there has been a track record of NFL teams targeting head coaching candidates with a background opposite to that of who they fired. In the spirit of those guidelines, CBSSports.com explores who that candidate would be in each coaching search.

There are a few notable names missing and that is easily squared in the context of the story. It would be a surprise if Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen does not get a head coaching job and even more of a surprise if Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson bows out for the third consecutive year. Each will be mentioned through the course of the article but neither is a true fit in the exercise.

Bears: Kliff Kingsbury, Commanders OC

Chicago employed former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for three seasons. He had been a defensive coordinator for four seasons with no prior head coaching experience at any level. If they were looking for a candidate with the opposite background, it would be an offensive coach who is not going to be a head coach for the first time.

Kingsbury has prior experience as an NFL head coach with the Cardinals. He also has a working relationship with last year's No. 1 overall selection, quarterback Caleb Williams, dating to the two working together at USC. Kingsbury has helped ease the NFL transition of rookie Jayden Daniels in Washington this season.

If Kingsbury is not the answer, then this is a spot where Johnson could come into play. He has already interviewed for the position and is well-respected around the league for his work with another former No. 1 overall selection, quarterback Jared Goff.

Cowboys: Aaron Glenn, Lions DC

The Cowboys tried the retread route with Mike McCarthy, but that union came to an end Monday. Glenn is a defensive coach who would be embracing his first stint as a head coach. His playing career took him to Dallas, which is where he spent two seasons with Jerry Jones. The NFC East franchise's defense took a step back this season, but Glenn would help change that.

Let's be honest, although history has suggested otherwise of late, it would not be a surprise if Jones attempted to make a splash hire with a name brand coach.

Jaguars: Anthony Weaver, Dolphins DC

Doug Pederson was not a flashy hire by the Jaguars. He had helped take the Eagles to the top of the NFL mountain and Jacksonville had been hoping that he was able to bring out the best in former No. 1 overall selection Trevor Lawrence. It did not work out the way either party had hoped.

Weaver has nearly spent his entire playing and coaching career with the Ravens and Texans. He is known for his ability to relate to players and schematically stress the opposition. His next head coaching opportunity will also be his first.

Coen is a candidate with a lot of public support in this market though. It would be his first job opportunity and his track record of working with quarterbacks speaks for itself.

Raiders: Pete Carroll, former Seahawks head coach

Carroll has spent his last 26 coaching years as the head coach in three places. He is not a floater. When he takes a job, he lasts. Stability has not exactly been prevalent in Las Vegas' organization, so it could use some of that, even if it is from the 73-year-old. When it was announced that Seattle would be parting ways with Carroll, it was clearly one-sided and Carroll felt he still had a lot to give to an organization. His inclusion in two head coaching searches is evidence of that speculation.

With Mike Vrabel off the board, the search is relatively wide open outside of some support for Johnson and Deion Sanders' reported interest. Four of the six candidates mentioned in relation to the vacancy would be entering their second stint as an NFL head coach.

Saints: Mike McCarthy, former Cowboys head coach

Dallas finally untethered McCarthy on Monday after previously denying Chicago's request to interview him. The Saints are an interesting case because they employed former head coach Dennis Allen for seven seasons before naming him the replacement to Sean Payton. He had previously served as the head coach for the Raiders and was intimately familiar with the Saints organization before stepping into the role from which he was ultimately fired.

Glenn would make a lot of sense in this situation as well, but the truth of the matter is that the pool of first-time defensive coaches is rather shallow at this stage of the exercise. New Orleans has noted interest in McCarthy and the hire would cross the line of scrimmage.

Jets: Matt Nagy, Chiefs OC

Nagy would probably be the most difficult pill to swallow among the fan bases on this list. His tenure with the Bears ended unceremoniously and his resume is propped up by his work with one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Patrick Mahomes, and one of the best head coaches of all time, Andy Reid.

The Jets have orchestrated a lengthy head coaching search that will ultimately include a dozen interviews or more. Eight have been completed and an additional eight have been linked to the organization's process. Of those, only two fit the profile of a second-time head coach with an offensive background: Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Nagy. An interview has already been completed with Nagy, whereas Smith has yet to do so.