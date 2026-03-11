The NFL's new league year officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the league's 32 teams are well into carving out their rosters for the 2026 season after two days of legal tampering.

Day 2 of free agency was marked by a more measured spending approach after eight players either became the highest paid at their respective position or the highest-paid free agent at their position in terms of average annual salary.

Here at CBS Sports, we're tracking every single deal done by every single team, even in real time on our live blog. However, some deals stand out from the rest whether it's the player, team involved, position or the financial terms of the contract. Those free agency pacts garner a deep dive with additional analysis. With that in mind, here are the grades for the most intriguing contracts from Day 2 of the NFL's 2026 free agency cycle.

CB Tariq Woolen to Eagles: A

One year, worth up to $15 million

Pete Prisco top 100 free agents rank: 22

Tariq Woolen's build (6-4, 210 pounds) makes him a physical marvel at the cornerback position. He thrived immediately as a rookie in 2022, co-leading the NFL with six interceptions in Pete Carroll's Cover 3 defense with some press-man coverage mixed in. Mike Macdonald's scheme is more complex with a lot of disguised zone looks, and the ball production hasn't been the same in his scheme. Woolen had eight interceptions his first two years playing for Carroll in 2022 and 2023 and just four interceptions since 2024 when Macdonald arrived, including just one in 2025. Teams may also have not appreciated him being the only player in the NFL with multiple taunting penalties in 2025 as he had a total of three, including the postseason.

However, Woolen thrived in man coverage in 2025 by allowing only 2.7 yards per target, the best figure among cornerbacks with at least 20 targets in man coverage this past season, per Next Gen Stats. Philadelphia getting Woolen on an affordable, one-year deal is a major win for an Eagles team looking to bounce back from an opening round postseason loss at home.

WR Romeo Doubs to Patriots: B+

Four years, $68 million

Pete Prisco top 100 free agents rank: 27

Romeo Doubs is a solid contested catch and red zone target for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, which is what New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will appreciate about him. Doubs, who turns 26-years-old on April 13, produced career highs in receiving yards (724) and yards per reception (13.2) in 2025.

Love trusted him unequivocally, especially on third down. His Packers career ended on a high note after he erupted for 124 yards receiving and a touchdown on eight catches in Green Bay's opening-round playoff loss against the Chicago Bears. Doubs' production should continue to increase in New England where he will be one of the clear cut, top wideouts at Maye's disposal. The Patriots signing him to an average per year salary under $20 million ($17 million) is why this move is a B+.

LB Leo Chenal to Commanders: B+

Three years, $24.75 million

Pete Prisco top 100 free agents rank: 29

Leo Chenal, who will be just 26-years-old in October, is a much-needed acquisition for a Washington Commanders squad that fielded the NFL's oldest roster in 2025. Pro Football Focus assigned Chenal an 86.3 defensive grade since he entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, which is the fifth-best among linebackers the last four seasons.

He's also an outstanding athlete given he registered a 9.99 relative athletic score with 10 being the highest one can score in the go-to metric for grading NFL Scouting Combine performances. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had Chenal lining up all over the formation, and the juice he can provide. He could stand to improve in coverage, but he's a massive upgrade for the Commanders.

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker to Jets: B

Three years, $42 million worth up to $48 million

Pete Prisco top 100 free agents rank: 31

Alijah Vera-Tucker is a strong interior offensive lineman ... when he's on the field. Vera-Tucker missed the entire 2025 season with a triceps injury, but his 4.3% quarterback pressure rate allowed stood as the third-best in the NFL among right guards in 2024 when he last played.

New England is bringing in the soon-to-be 27-year-old to be their new left guard to help support 2025 fourth overall pick left tackle Will Campbell.

Campbell allowed nine sacks in the final 11 games of the 2025 season including the playoffs, which was tied for the most in the NFL. He also allowed a whopping 14 quarterback pressures in the Super Bowl LX loss against the Seattle Seahawks, the most quarterback pressures allowed in a single game in 2025 per NFL Media. A lot will be asked of Vera-Tucker on top of simply staying healthy in 2026.

LB Kaden Elliss to Saints: B+

Three years, $33 million with $23 million guaranteed

Pete Prisco top 100 free agents rank: 47

It's a homecoming in New Orleans for Elliss, a soon-to-be 31-year-old linebacker. The Saints drafted him 244th overall in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and now he's back after three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Signing Elliss will boost New Orleans' pass rush from the second level of the defense. The Saints generated a 34.7% quarterback pressure rate in 2025, which ranked 22nd in the league, and Elliss' 64 quarterback pressures lead the NFL among off-ball linebackers since the start of 2024, per Next Gen Stats. His 30 in 2025 were the second-most in the NFL at his position. The Saints also get quite a bit younger in their linebacker room with this move after letting 37-year-old Demario Davis leave for the New York Jets in free agency.

CB Nahshon Wright to Jets: A

One year, worth up to $5.5 million

Pete Prisco top 100 free agents rank: 62

Nahshon Wright was the only player in the NFL in 2025 with at least five interceptions (5), 10 passes defended (11) and multiple forced fumbles (2). Since 2020, he is one of just five players with such a season joining Xavien Howard (2021), Kevin Byard (2021), Jessie Bates III (2023) and Marlon Humphrey (2024). That's a major pickup for the Jets, who became the first defense in NFL history to finish a season with no interceptions.

A 2021 third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Wright reunited with former Cowboys defensive backs coach Al Harris in Chicago, and he thrived. Wright only entered the starting lineup because of cornerback Jaylon Johnson's early season injury issues, but he was so spectacular he kept his spot, starting 16 of 17 games played in 2025. New York betting $5.5 million that Wright can come close to replicating his 2025 production in 2026 is great value. If he regresses, no harm done. If he's great, they can quickly extend him long term.

S PJ Locke to Cowboys: B

One year, $5 million

New Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker gets another one of his former players in Dallas. First, Dallas traded a fourth-round pick for Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary, and now they give him Locke. Parker was the Denver Broncos' defensive backs coach from 2021 to 2023, which were the second, third and fourth seasons of the 29-year-old Locke's career. He's a nice depth piece who could push veteran Malik Hooker for a starting spot.

Locke will be crucial in Parker's scheme installation this offseason.

CB Benjamin St-Juste to Packers: B+

Two years, $10.5 million

St-Juste had a rocky start to his NFL career as a 2021 third-round pick of the Washington Commanders, but he bounced back in Jesse Minter's Chargers defense in 2025. He played in 16 of 17 games and started two of them while reeling in one interception. Pro Football Focus assigned St-Juste a 76.3 defensive grade, the 11th-best in the NFL among cornerbacks.

Outside cornerback was one of the Green Bay Packers' weakest positions in 2025, and St-Juste, who stands at 6-feet-3-inches tall while weighing 200 pounds, has the ideal build to fix that issue in 2026. However, he'll be asked to contribute in a much greater role than he did with Los Angeles in 2026. That will truly test how much he's grown over the last year.

OL Elgton Jenkins to Browns: C+

Two years, $24 million with $20 million guaranteed

The Cleveland Browns saw the bulk of their offensive line hit free agency this offseason, but they've done well to reinforce it with the signing of former Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins was a two-time Pro Bowler at left guard, and he had an up-and-down season in 2025 transitioning to center in 2025. The Packers released with a "failed physical" designation, so it's a little surprising to see the Browns sign him to the deal they did. Perhaps that's just the cost of luring talent to Cleveland to play with the Browns' quarterback room of Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

RB Isiah Pacheco to the Lions: C

One year, financial information not disclosed

The Kansas City Chiefs' tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt didn't function at a high level in 2025. Chiefs running backs combined to rush for 1,247 yards, 3.7 yards per carry and 47 tackles avoided - all figures that ranked bottom five in the league.

However, he'll now be the understudy of three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs with the Detroit Lions. Gibbs' 49 career touchdowns are the most by a player in their first three seasons in NFL history, and he's just the second player in NFL history to average at least five yards per carry in each of his first three seasons along with Nick Chubb.

If Pacheco just plays like a league average running back, this will be a nice deal for Detroit. The Lions likely would have been better off signing someone like Rico Dowdle, a 1,000-yard rusher in each of the last two seasons, to complement Gibbs.