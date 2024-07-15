The San Francisco 49ers know what it takes to get to the Super Bowl, coming close to winning the big game themselves last season. San Francisco has lost two Super Bowls in five years, both to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There's no shame in losing a Super Bowl. Going to one is hard, and winning it is harder.

Deebo Samuel, who was on both of those 49ers teams that lost Super Bowls, took to social media to explain that situation. The comments were fair and just, but there was one issue what what Samuel said.

Samuel has been vocal regarding the team that beat the 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game to get to the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles. Samuel called James Bradberry trash after the Super Bowl loss and also said Eagles fans weren't loud prior to the NFC Championship game. He continued to discuss the loss as recently as May and also hung up on an interview when a question was asked about the Eagles.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

To Samuel's credit, he backed up his talk in a Week 13 thrashing of the Eagles last season. He had four catches for 116 yards and two carries for 60 yards, finishing with three touchdowns -- his last three touches resulting in touchdowns.

There was a lot of talk from Samuel and the 49ers regarding the Eagles loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The 49ers suffered the same fate a year later in Super Bowl LVIII.

Samuel is correct in his statement. Yet the tune is changing now that he is on the receiving end of that criticism.