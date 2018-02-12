49ers first-rounder Reuben Foster reportedly arrested for second time in a month

Forty-Niners linebacker Reuben Roster has been arrested for the second time in less than a month after an incident on Sunday in California.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Foster was taken into custody in Santa Clara County on charges related to domestic violence. According to the San Jose Mercury News, Foster was also booked on at least one charge of possessing an assault rifle. Although police have yet to release any specific details on the case, Foster spent part of his day in jail and is facing a $75,000 bail to be released, according to jail records.

"The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information," the team said in a statement.

This is the second time in less than a month that Foster has been arrested. The 49ers' 2017 first-round pick was also arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana after an incident in Alabama.

Foster has been making headlines, and not in the good way, for the past year. Back in March 2017, Foster was sent home early from the combine after getting into a heated discussion with a hospital worker while waiting to get tested. His urine sample also came back as a diluted sample which, according to the NFL's substance abuse policy, is considered a positive test.

Despite his troubles, the 23-year-old had a solid rookie year with the 49ers. Although he played in only 10 games due to an ankle injury, Foster still managed to finish second on the team in tackles. He also graded out as the fourth-best inside linebacker, according to Pro Football Focus. Foster missed six games in 2017 due to an ankle injury that bothered him for most of the early season.

During the time he was injured, Foster also had to deal with the police, but for a completely different reason. Back in October, the 49ers linebacker was held up outside a nightclub in San Francisco.