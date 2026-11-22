In the Week 11 edition of "Sunday Night Football," the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings square off in Mexico City in what promises to be one of the most fascinating tactical matchups of the season.

San Francisco enters this game having won back-to-back games coming out of the bye, rebounding from its first loss of the season back in Week 7. The 49ers are 8-1 and sitting atop the NFC, rolling along with the league's most efficient offense. The Niners will get Mike Evans back for this game, joining Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Keenan Allen in Brock Purdy's skill-position corps.

Minnesota enters the game having snapped a two-game losing skid in Kirk Cousins' debut last week. The Vikings are sporting possibly the NFL's best defense, as Brian Flores blitzes his way to stops and strips and sacks and turnovers on the regular. The Vikes also should have an improved offense with Cousins replacing the combination of Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz under center, as we saw last week.

Will San Francisco make it three wins in a row, or will Minnesota pull off the upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Vikings live