Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will be fielding a lot of calls for head coaching positions, but one team with a vacancy will likely not reach out. The New York Jets are not expected to put in a formal request for an interview with Johnson, per The Athletic.

Johnson has been clear he won't interview with every team looking to fill the role, and according to the report, he would be more interested if the Jets' quarterback situation was more solid. He is only accepting interviews for squads he wants to coach, and won't take a meeting just because the opportunity is there.

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh as well as general manager Joe Douglas during the season. Jeff Ulbrich has served as the interim head coach, but the team's struggles didn't get better under the new regime, ending the season 5-12.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Jets next season, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has a big decision to make in the coming months. Rodgers hasn't revealed what he will do next season and a return to New York is possible, if they still want him. The 41-year-old could also decide to hang up his cleats after a career dating back to 2005.

If Rodgers does retire, leave, or the Jets decide to move on, they would have yet another position to fill. They have the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could take a QB or trade up to do so -- if they think there's a franchise starter available. They could also opt to find one through free agency or a trade.

Despite not interviewing Johnson, the Jets are expected to be interested in Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching vacancy. They have also completed interviews with former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera.

Here's a look at other candidates the Jets are reportedly interviewing:

Arthur Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator

Joe Brady, Bills offensive coordinator

Jeff Ulbrich, Jets interim head coach

Bobby Slowik, Texans offensive coordinator

Rex Ryan, former Jets and Bills head coach

Aaron Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator

Vance Joseph, Broncos defensive coordinator

Matt Nagy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

Johnson was a popular name floating around last season when it came to head coaching roles, but he opted to remain in Detroit. His value on the Lions offense is clear through their performance the last two seasons, and his salary has reflected that, currently sitting around $5 million.

Detroit secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC on "Sunday Night Football" with a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings. The win gave the Lions at 15-2 record for the season, and a lot of their success is based on the offense.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been consistent and dominant this year. As a team, the Lions have the best completion percentage (72.4), the second-most yards per pass attempt (8.6), the second-most passing yards (4,718), the third-most passing touchdowns (39) and the highest first-down percentage on pass plays (43.9). They also rank in the top 10 in the league in rushing yards (2,488), yards per carry (4.7) and are No. 3 in rushing touchdowns (29).

With more players on injured reserve than any other team, including several key defenders, the offense has been able to balance it out with a record-breaking season. There are many reasons for Detroit's recent turnaround, and Johnson is a big part of why the team went from the bottom of the pack to the top.

Many teams need a head coach this offseason, and as one of the top candidates, Johnson will have plenty of options. The Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are three spots Johnson could find himself in for 2025.

The Bears fired Matt Eberflus after Thanksgiving, and Thomas Brown has been underwhelming as interim head coach. The Jaguars fired Doug Pederson on Black Monday, while the Patriots let go of Jerod Mayo shortly after their final game after just one year in the job.