Bengals agree to terms with former Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader, per report
The Bengals have agreed in principle to a deal with one the most highly-touted defensive linemen
The Cincinnati Bengals have been fairly quiet over the first two days of the legal tampering period in the NFL, but they made a splash on Tuesday. According to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle, the Bengals have agreed to terms with former Houston Texans defensive lineman D.J. Reader, and are making him the highest-paid nose tackle in the NFL with a four-year $53 million contract.
Reader was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson, and he spent his first four seasons with the Texans. While he started just seven games in his rookie season, Vince Wilfork retired ahead of the 2017 season, which left the position open for Reader. He started 14 games in his second year, and recorded 47 combined tackles and one sack. Reader recorded career-high numbers in 2019, as he made 52 combined tackles and 2.5 sacks in 15 games played.
The 6-foot-3, 347-pound defensive lineman turns 26 in July, and has the potential to become one of the best nose tackles in the NFL. He was considered one of the top free agents in this class, and head coach Zac Taylor is showing that he's motivated to beef up his defense. The Bengals have had one of the worst defenses in the NFL over the past few years, and allowed an average of 393.7 yards per game in 2019 -- which ranked 29th in the NFL. They also allowed 148.9 rushing yards per game, which was worst in the league. Adding Reader should help clog some of those lanes up front.
The Bengals are expected to take former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. While Burrow has said that he will "show up" for "whoever picks him," the Bengals clearly want him to feel good about walking into this situation in Cincinnati. He reportedly was a big reason the Bengals made the decision to tag wide receiver A.J. Green, and adding big pieces like Reader have to make him feel more comfortable as well.
"I'm super excited, just really excited to get out there," Reader said, via Wilson. "They've got good things going. They had a rough year. Hopefully, I can be one of those pieces for them."
In 61 career games, Reader has recorded 154 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brady has already ruled out one suitor
Brady decided to take a pass on L.A.
-
Tom Brady expected to choose Buccaneers
The future Hall of Famer appears to have made his decision
-
Giants offseason: Rumors, reports, more
New York is looking to turn over a new leaf with first-year head coach Joe Judge, and it all...
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Vikings' draft options after Diggs trade
Minnesota is now in a much better position to instantly replace the vacancy created by Diggs'...
-
Pats' options at QB with Brady leaving
The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler
-
LIVE: Free agency Day 2 rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game