The Cincinnati Bengals have lost three consecutive season openers but will look to change their recent early-season fortunes in a Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. All of the top sportsbooks have odds available for this AFC North clash, including a large offering of player props.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at our top props for this game.

Joe Burrow Under 263.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The SportsLine projection model has Burrow at 223.9 passing yards for Week 1 against the Browns. Burrow has surprisingly gone Under 263.5 passing yards in five of his past six games, averaging 256.3 passing yards over that stretch.

Joe Flacco Over 235.5 passing yards (5 stars)

After how the Bengals defense looked last season and during the preseason, Flacco Overs are certainly enticing. The model has calculated Flacco for 282.6 yards in his return to Cleveland after winning Comeback Player of the Year with the team in 2023. In his past six games, Flacco has exceeded 235.5 passing yards four times.

Cedric Tillman anytime touchdown +250

The model is high on Flacco for this game, and I think he'll give Cleveland's pass-catchers a boost like he did in 2023 and like fellow gunslinger Jameis Winston did last season. Tillman thrived when Winston was at quarterback, posting a three-game stretch of 8-81-0, 7-99-2 and 6-75-1. Against a Bengals defense that appears to be overmatched, I like this +250 price on Tillman to find the end zone.