Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard escaped the misfortune of suffering a season-ending injury Thursday night in a 31-10 win at the Miami Dolphins.

He departed the game late in the first quarter with a pectoral muscle injury and did not return the game. ESPN reported on Friday that Bernard strained his pec on Thursday and that it could lead to him missing about month of time, putting him in the range of being put on injured reserve.

His injury is significant for a Bills defense he led with 143 tackles last season, especially with fellow Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano out indefinitely with a torn biceps injury. Nicholas Morrow, a seven-year NFL vet who has played for the Raiders, Bears and Eagles, is the next man up.