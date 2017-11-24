Broncos' Thanksgiving featured two fights, a cut player, and a post-practice cry
The 3-7 Broncos are not in a good place right now
The Denver Broncos weren't even playing, but they had quite an eventful Thanksgiving Day anyway. The Broncos are 3-7 and apparently had several dustups at practice, according to local insider Troy Renck.
What, exactly, went down? Well, here's a list, which Renck later confirmed via tweet.
That's third-year cornerback Lorenzo Doss, who was cut for being late to a meeting. That's a fight between guard Connor McGovern and defensive lineman Zach Kerr, and another fight between star corner Chris Harris and wide receiver/return man Isaiah McKenzie. And that's running back C.J. Anderson consoling a crying McKenzie in the locker room afterward.
And this was a week that started with the Broncos firing their offensive coordinator and then making a quarterback change. Safe to say things have been pretty eventful in Denver this week.
