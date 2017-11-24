Broncos' Thanksgiving featured two fights, a cut player, and a post-practice cry

The Denver Broncos weren't even playing, but they had quite an eventful Thanksgiving Day anyway. The Broncos are 3-7 and apparently had several dustups at practice, according to local insider Troy Renck.

#Broncos had couple of dustups at practice today. Not a surprise for 3-7 team. What I like is leadership shown by @cjandersonb22 in helping out frustrated young player Isaiah McKenzie. That is what you need during stretches like this #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 23, 2017

What, exactly, went down? Well, here's a list, which Renck later confirmed via tweet.

Is all of this true? pic.twitter.com/wZEe55JBuj — M Heezy (@mgmann1982) November 24, 2017

Not sure on Talib as I did not see that personally. Yes on others https://t.co/5z0zoHybW1 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) November 24, 2017

That's third-year cornerback Lorenzo Doss, who was cut for being late to a meeting. That's a fight between guard Connor McGovern and defensive lineman Zach Kerr, and another fight between star corner Chris Harris and wide receiver/return man Isaiah McKenzie. And that's running back C.J. Anderson consoling a crying McKenzie in the locker room afterward.

And this was a week that started with the Broncos firing their offensive coordinator and then making a quarterback change. Safe to say things have been pretty eventful in Denver this week.