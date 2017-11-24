Broncos' Thanksgiving featured two fights, a cut player, and a post-practice cry

The 3-7 Broncos are not in a good place right now

The Denver Broncos weren't even playing, but they had quite an eventful Thanksgiving Day anyway. The Broncos are 3-7 and apparently had several dustups at practice, according to local insider Troy Renck. 

What, exactly, went down? Well, here's a list, which Renck later confirmed via tweet. 

That's third-year cornerback Lorenzo Doss, who was cut for being late to a meeting. That's a fight between guard Connor McGovern and defensive lineman Zach Kerr, and another fight between star corner Chris Harris and wide receiver/return man Isaiah McKenzie. And that's running back C.J. Anderson consoling a crying McKenzie in the locker room afterward. 

And this was a week that started with the Broncos firing their offensive coordinator and then making a quarterback change. Safe to say things have been pretty eventful in Denver this week.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop