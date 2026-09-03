It's been a tough summer for Browns fans. They watched their best player, Myles Garrett, get traded to the Los Angeles Rams. They were still reeling from that transaction when it was announced that Deshaun Watson would be the team's starting quarterback to start the season, despite their clear objection to that decision.

The fan base's summer took yet another odd and likely frustrating turn this week when Browns assistant general manager Catherine Hickman wore a sweater that read "Los Angeles made me do it." It was an unneeded reminder of the trade that sent Garrett — one of the best players in franchise history — to Hollywood.

As you can probably guess, Browns fans weren't exactly fond of the sweater. Garrett, after all, was a franchise icon as well as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and the new holder of the NFL's single-season sack record.

In exchange for Garrett, the Browns received fellow pass rusher Jared Verse, the Rams' 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. In Los Angeles, Garrett will join forces with Aaron Donald, a fellow former Defensive Player of the Year who recently came out of retirement.

Hickman, 37, joined the Browns' front office in 2022. Before that, she spent three years with the Eagles, including a year as the team's vice president of football operations. A Montreal native, Hickman's work experience also includes serving in various roles in the Canadian Football League.

It's safe to assume that Hickman wasn't intentionally alluding to the Garrett trade on Wednesday. Regardless, for Browns fans, it was yet another reminder of the struggles their team has endured since returning to the NFL in 1999.

Over that span, the Browns have had just three winning seasons (2002, 2007 and 2020). They've made the playoffs just twice (2002 and 2020) and have just one playoff win (a victory over the Steelers in the 2020 AFC wild card round).